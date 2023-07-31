The Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max could both get this premium upgrade

Samsung is reportedly replacing the 'Armor Aluminum' frame on its most premium Galaxy S-series phone with titanium. This follows rumors that Apple is also adopting titanium on its iPhone 15 Pro devices.

The new report comes from tipster Ice Universe , who shared a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, indicating that Samsung would be adopting titanium on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which Samsung is expected to announce in February 2024 alongside the S24 and S24 Plus.

Apple is reportedly adopting the same material on its most expensive iPhones when they launch in September, with the most recent claim to that effect coming in a report from Bloomberg.

Phone manufacturers commonly reserve high-end features and materials for their top-tier devices, and titanium would be an obvious choice due to its strength, and its premium look and feel.

Ice Universe also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, which we’re expecting, will have a 6.65-inch display. That would only be slightly larger than the 6.6-inch display on the Galaxy S23 Plus .

If accurate, we don't expect this to make much of a difference in actual use, but it could mean thinner bezels are on the menu should Samsung keep dimensions the same.

Features converge at the top of the smartphone world

If these latest reports are accurate they point to further convergence between phone brands in terms of materials and features.

The iPhone 15 line, which we’re expecting to see in September, are expected to be the first iPhones to have a USB-C port, bringing them into line with not only Samsung’s phones but all Android handsets, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to be getting a periscope camera, which other premium Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra already have.