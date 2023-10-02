Our first leaked look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Plus paints a familiar picture

With the end of 2023 in sight, so too is the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, as these phones are likely to land in early 2024, and we now have a much clearer idea of what to expect from them thanks to a few new leaks.

The biggest of these come from @OnLeaks, who shared unofficial renders and some specs of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with @SmartPrix. However, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were looking at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as this phone appears almost identical.

You can see a quad-lens camera with the same layout as its predecessor, a similarly angular shape to the phone, an S Pen slot, and a screen that’s apparently 6.8 inches again. Also on the specs front, this leak points to a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, just like last year.

Image 1 of 2 An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix)

That said, there are some differences, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra reportedly having slimmer bezels. In fact, this leak claims that they’re “one of the narrowest bezels seen on any smartphone.”

The dimensions and weight could also differ a bit, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra reportedly coming in at 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm and 233g. The S23 Ultra for comparison is 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm and 234g.

So that would make the Galaxy S24 Ultra negligibly shorter, wider, slimmer, and lighter than the S23 Ultra, with its 1g less of weight apparently being down to the Galaxy S24 Ultra having titanium sides, which is something we’ve heard before, and would give it something in common with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Image 1 of 2 An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @GizNext) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @GizNext)

@OnLeaks also shared some details and unofficial images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, this time in partnership with GizNext. And these are very much in line with the Samsung Galaxy S24 renders that @OnLeaks shared recently.

They show a phone with a similar overall appearance to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, but with a slightly repositioned camera flash, and flatter sides.

It apparently has a 6.7-inch screen, which would be slightly larger than its 6.6-inch predecessor, and dimensions of 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm, which would make it slightly taller and thicker but less wide than the 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm Galaxy S23 Plus.

Finally, we have some leaked specs and dimensions from leaker @UniverseIce, with the latter largely lining up with the above, albeit with some 0.1mm differences in places.

Galaxy S24:147 × 70.6 × 7.6mm 6.2" 168g 4000mAhFHD+ resolution, 2500nit, 25wGalaxy S24+158.5 × 75.9 × 7.7mm 6.7" 195g 4900mAhWQHD+ resolution, 2500nit, 45wGalaxy S24 Ultra:162.3 × 79 × 8.6mm 6.8" 233g 5000mAhWQHD+ resolution, 2500nit, 45wSeptember 29, 2023 See more

However, they point to a larger 4,900mAh battery in the Galaxy S24 Plus than the 4,700mAh one in the S23 Plus, and also include some specs and dimensions for the base Samsung Galaxy S24, which itself is apparently set for a 100mAh larger battery than its predecessor, at 4,000mAh.

Perhaps most interestingly, all three phones apparently have a peak screen brightness of 2,500 nits, which is extremely high, and beats even the 2,000 nits of the iPhone 15 line.

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but the sources involved are reputable. If accurate, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 series might not be a massive change from the Galaxy S23 line, but with bigger batteries, brighter screens, and refined designs, they could still rank among the best phones.