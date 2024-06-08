This could be the date when the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE launches

The Galaxy Watch FE could be based on the Galaxy Watch 4

For most of the time that we've been hearing rumors of the existence of a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, it's been thought that it would launch at the next Samsung Unpacked (thought to be happening on July 10) – but it now seems it's going to show up earlier than that.

As per well-known tipster @MysteryLupin, the Galaxy Watch FE will actually launch on Monday, June 24. That fits in with reports a few days ago that suggested the watch would be part of a Samsung promotional offer sometime this month.

Galaxy Watch FE will release June 24thJune 7, 2024

It's perhaps no surprise that Samsung wants to get one of its upcoming devices launched separately from Unpacked: the July event is expected to see the reveals of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Add in a full reveal for the Samsung Galaxy Ring, as well as unveilings for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and perhaps the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and there's not going to be much time left to talk about anything else.

What we think we know so far

Another big Samsung Unpacked event is rumoured for July (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

If the rumors to date are to be believed, the Galaxy Watch FE will be a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy Watch 7 (using the same Fan Edition branding as Samsung's phones). Pricing of €199-€219 has been mentioned.

That would put the new watch slightly above the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in terms of price. This watch, which originally launched in 2021, is still on sale for $199 / £199 / AU$399 – and the Galaxy Watch FE is supposedly based on it.

The specs that have been leaked match the Galaxy Watch 4 very closely, although it sounds as though the screen on the new model might be slightly smaller: 1.2 inches in diameter rather than 1.4 inches.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It would seem we don't have long to wait to find out for sure, and whenever the smartwatch shows up, we'll bring you the news right away. We'll also be covering the next big Samsung Unpacked event, whenever Samsung decides to hold it.