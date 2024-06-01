Official support pages for the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE just appeared online

The Galaxy Watch FE could be inspired by the design of the Galaxy Watch 4

The existence and imminent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE have been all but confirmed, after official support pages for the upcoming smartwatch were spotted on various international versions of the Samsung website.

As reported by MySmartPrice, the support pages don't name the smartwatch, but do refer to the device model number SM-R861. That model number has recently appeared in regulatory filings in the United Arab Emirates, with the Galaxy Watch FE name.

You can see the UK version of the support page here. It doesn't tell us much about the smartwatch – the tips just cover general advice for all Galaxy Watch models – but it's more evidence that a cheaper version of the wearable is indeed on the way.

According to recent leaks, the next Samsung Unpacked event is going to be held on Wednesday, July 10. As well as the Galaxy Watch FE, the Galaxy Watch 7, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, we're also anticipating new foldables and wireless earbuds.

What to expect

The last Unpacked event was in January (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

We don't have too many clues when it comes to what to expect from the Galaxy Watch FE – a lot of leaks have simply been indicating that it's on the way – but given that FE (Fan Edition) moniker, it's almost certainly going to be a cheaper variant of the watch.

There has been some debate over the name of this cut-price wearable device, with certain sources suggesting it'll be called the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) – but now most of the signs point to this being called the Galaxy Watch FE.

We should see Wear OS 5 arrive at around the same time as the next batch of Galaxy Watch models too, so there will be new software features to try out and make the most of, as well as new hardware devices to choose between.

Those in the know have suggested that the upcoming Samsung Unpacked show will focus mostly on the wearables – so expect the Galaxy Watch FE, the other smartwatches, and the Galaxy Ring to get more attention than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.