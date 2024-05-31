Forget foldables – Samsung's next Unpacked could be all about wearables

The next Samsiung Galaxy Unpacked event could eschew a focus on Fold and Flip phones and instead center on wearables.

SamMobile reports that multiple sources have tipped it off that the Unpacked event expected to take place on July 10, will see wearables like the Samsung Galaxy Ring steal the show.

That’s not to say the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 won’t be showcased, just that they won’t be a big deal at Unpacked.

We can posit that from this that the next-generation foldable phones from Samsung won’t be huge upgrades over their respective predecessors, which lines up with the rumors we’ve heard so far. SamMobile also noted that the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra won’t be revealed at Unpacked, which goes against battery certification that’s popped up suggesting an Ultra-grade foldable is coming soon.

Galaxy watches and wearables

Having been teased at the last Galaxy Unpacked, the Galaxy Ring is set to be the wearable that grabs attention at the next Samsung showcase. It’ll be Samsung’s first new form-factor product in a while and looks set to pack in a suite of fitness and wellness tracking tech.

Mix in tweaks and updates to the Samsung Health platform and we could be looking at a very capable smart ring that bypasses the need to wear a dedicated fitness tracker or smartwatch.

Having said that, if wearables are indeed the focus of the upcoming Unpacked, then we can also expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

The former is expected to bring in new capabilities like blood sugar monitoring to the Galaxy Watch range, while the latter could be a premium take on Samsung’s smartwatches; we wouldn't be surprised if such a watch features a big battery and potentially some titanium in its chassis to help keep the wrist weight down.