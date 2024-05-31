Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra looks set to launch at the next Unpacked – here’s why

Another clue that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra may be coming has popped up in the form of a battery certification spotted online.

MySmartPrice spotted references to smartphone batteries with the model numbers EB-BF959ABE and EB-BF959ABY on the Bureau of Indian Standards website, and explained that the ‘BF’ bit indicated that these are Fold-related batteries. That’s because in previous certifications ‘BF9’ has referred to the Galaxy Fold phones and ‘BF7’ refers to the Galaxy Flip foldable phones.

The fact that there are two numbers here with the BF9 part would indicate that Samsung has two Fold models in the works. One is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the other could be the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is tipped to have the model number SM-F958, so the battery certification would line up with that.

As for the batteries themselves, there’s no word on sizes in this certification, but previous rumors have suggested that the Fold 6 will have a 4,400mAh total battery capacity spread across a two-cell design like that of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Ideally, we’d like to see a larger capacity, given that the batteries have to power a device with dual displays. But the Fold 5’s battery life was acceptable, so it won’t be a bust if Samsung doesn’t equip its new Fold with a bigger battery capacity.

In terms of the Fold 6 Ultra, we’d hope for a battery that's at least in line with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 5,000mAh. And we’d also like to see a range of other specs boosts too, such as a 200-megapixel main camera, a powerful chipset, and a titanium design to reduce the weight of the folding phone and make it more resistant to bumps, dings, and scratches.

If these battery certifications hold out then, we can expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra get revealed at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event; there’s no official date for that yet, but we’re expecting it to take place in July, as Samsung tends to launch new Fold and Flip phones in the summer months of the northern hemisphere.

Competition is heading up in the foldables space, with the likes of the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold holding spots on our best foldable phones lists, so Samsung will need to bring something special to the table.

