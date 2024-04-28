Another leak hints at the existence of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra

We've heard several rumors around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, expected to arrive in July, and the latest to appear backs up earlier claims that we'll see a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra alongside the standard model.

This comes from Android Headlines (via Android Police): a Samsung phone with the model number SM-F958N has been spotted, and that 8 at the end usually signifies an Ultra edition of a phone (as it does with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra).

All the previous Samsung foldables have had model numbers ending in 6, so the thinking is we might be getting an Ultra foldable this time around – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra – alongside the regular model.

However, there aren't any related model numbers that would point to editions of the phone for different countries. There is a chance this new Ultra model might only appear in Samsung's home country of South Korea, with the rest of the world missing out.

Details to come

Samsung's 2023 foldables (Image credit: Future)

Samsung certainly has experience in making phones that are branded with the Ultra moniker, and this would enable it to offer consumers an even more premium product for those people who are able to pay a premium price.

However, it's not clear what the differences would be between the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Ultra model. According to Android Headlines, both foldables are set to come running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm.

We have heard rumors of a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra before, but again they were quite light on detail. What's more, there's been talk of a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, so we might even get three versions of this handset in the coming months.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A few days ago, a new leak suggested that July 10 is the date when the Z Fold 6 will break cover, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. We might also get the unveilings of the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Buds 3, and the Galaxy Ring at the same time.