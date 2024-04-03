The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be slim, light, and packing major screen upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks have been like a rollercoaster of good and bad news, but this latest is one of the more positive ones, as it suggests this device might match the design of the best foldable phones the competition has to offer.

This is according to @UniverseIce (a leaker with a decent track record), who claimed in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a 7.6-inch foldable display with a 7:6 aspect ratio, and a 6.3-inch cover screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio.

That latter aspect ratio would make for a quite tall, narrow display, but not as tall and narrow as the 23.1:9 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. That’s notable because the Z Fold 5’s cover screen is a bit awkward to use. At 22:9, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cover screen would actually match the inner screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is mostly fine to use.

This seemingly small change in aspect ratio could make for a big upgrade, and you can see how it might look in practice in the leaked prototype image above, although it's rather lacking in additional details.

This isn't the only display upgrade rumored here either, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will apparently also have higher resolution screens than its predecessor. They don’t say what resolution, but for reference the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an 1812 x 2176 foldable screen and a 904 x 2316 cover screen.

As for the screen sizes, the 7.6-inch size listed here would be the same as the Z Fold 5’s, but a 6.3-inch cover screen would be slightly larger than the 6.2-inch Z Fold 5. That said, previous leaks have pointed to either a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch cover screen, so there’s disagreement on this point.

In any case, there are other promising changes mentioned in this leak too, as @UniverseIce also claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be 12.1mm thick when folded shut, 5.6mm thick when unfolded, and weigh 239g.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is 13.4mm and 6.1mm when folded and unfolded, respectively and it weighs 253g, so this would make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 quite a bit thinner and lighter.

These changes would also make it slimmer (at least when unfolded) and lighter than the Google Pixel Fold, and also slimmer when unfolded than the OnePlus Open (though the two phones would weigh the same).

So while – according to earlier leaks – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cameras might not be getting an upgrade, many other aspects of it could be in line for some beneficial changes. We might find out for sure in late July, as that’s when the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to launch, possibly alongside a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

