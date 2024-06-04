Renders of the Galaxy Watch FE just leaked – and it looks like the Galaxy Watch 4

It doesn't look as though the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE leaks are going to be stopping anytime soon, and we now have some unofficial renders of the cut-price smartwatch to tide us over until its expected July reveal.

These renders have been provided by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on social media, and show the wearable in three colors. We also get some specs: a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 396 x 396 pixel resolution, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

The wearable is apparently going to be powered by the Exynos W920 chipset, and its 247mAh capacity battery is said to be good for around 30 hours. The watch is reportedly water resistant up to 50 meters, and has an aluminum casing.

As pointed out by well-known hardware leaker Max Jambor, this new device looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 launched in 2021. Rumors that the Galaxy Watch FE would be a rebadged Galaxy Watch 4 have been swirling for months – and it would appear that the internal components aren't changing either.

The Galaxy Watch 4 for 2024

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE renders! pic.twitter.com/Jtzp9eUIaCJune 4, 2024

While it's somewhat disappointing to see a minimal amount of difference between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the rumored Galaxy Watch FE, pricing is going to be crucial in determining the appeal of the new smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 4 is currently sold by Samsung for $199 / £199 / AU$399.

It's clearly a device that's coming soon – as spotted by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Watch FE has checked in for its Bluetooth registration process, which is a key step that gadgets have to go through before they can be put on sale.

Only a few days ago, support pages for a device with a model number linked to the Galaxy Watch FE went live on Samsung's various regional websites, another sign that we're not going to be waiting too much longer for this watch to break cover.

All the indications are that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch FE – together with the Galaxy Watch 7, and perhaps a Galaxy Watch Ultra, plus foldable phones, wireless earbuds, and the Galaxy Ring – at an Unpacked event on July 10.