We may have a price for the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

The Galaxy Watch FE should cost a lot less than the Galaxy Watch 6, above

It's been a busy week for Samsung Galaxy Watch FE leaks, and the latest piece of unconfirmed information to surface online is perhaps the most important of all: how much this cut-price wearable is actually going to cost.

According to seasoned tipster @MysteryLupin, the price of the Galaxy Watch FE is €199 in the eurozone. However, there's also a live retail listing in Italy putting the price at €219. Those prices convert to about $238 / £169 / AU$325 and $216 / £186 / AU$358 respectively.

Samsung won't use a direct currency conversion though. It's perhaps more helpful to note that the Samsung France website currently sells the Galaxy Watch 6 from €299 and up, and the Galaxy Watch 4 (that the Galaxy Watch FE is apparently based on) for €179.

In other words, the rebranded Galaxy Watch 4 is apparently going to cost a little more than the current Galaxy Watch 4 (internationally the watch costs $199 / £199 / AU$399). Based on previous rumors, it looks as though the internal specs are going to be largely the same in the 2024 edition.

Early arrival?

If you buy from today until June 30 a Galaxy S24 Series phone with a subscription to Orange or VOO, you will get a Galaxy Watch FE pic.twitter.com/hEW3V7mjSvJune 4, 2024

The same source has also listed a full rundown of the specs of the Galaxy Watch FE, for your reference. One difference we have spotted from the Galaxy Watch 4 is a slightly smaller screen – 1.2 inches rather than 1.4 inches.

What's also interesting is the appearance of a special offer in France: certain phone networks are throwing in a free Galaxy Watch FE with purchases of a Samsung Galaxy S24 phone between now and the end of June.

That suggests the wearable is going to go on sale before the next Samsung Unpacked, rumored to be happening on July 10. Considering Samsung also has the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Ring, the Galaxy Buds 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to show off at that event, it's perhaps understandable that it would launch at least one gadget early.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With that in mind, and the various leaks we've seen in the last few days, Samsung could well announce the arrival of the Galaxy Watch FE in the very near future – at a price substantially lower than its flagship smartwatches.