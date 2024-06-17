New Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra leak teases colors and prices

The rumors are pointing to a July 10 launch for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and a new leak gives us some idea of the colors these smartwatches will come in – and how much we'll have to pay for them.

According to a source speaking to 91mobiles, the standard Galaxy Watch 7 will arrive in Marble Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green options – so not quite as many as you can choose from for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Go to the Samsung website at the moment and you can get the standard Galaxy Watch 6 with Graphite, Silver, Cream, Apricot, Icy Blue, Indigo, and Mint bands, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in Black, Silver, Camel, and Indigo.

As for the new Ultra model, only one color is mentioned here: Titanium Gray. That's another nod to the high-end materials the Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to use, and titanium was mentioned in an earlier rumor (as well as additional silver and beige colors).

The price is right?

Another Samsung Unpacked event could be imminent (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

When it comes to pricing, according to this source we're looking at $299-310 for the Galaxy Watch 7. The Galaxy Watch 6 originally started at $299.99 / £289 / AU$549 for the smallest model, so it sounds as though there won't be much change price-wise.

The Ultra model, meanwhile, is apparently going to cost between $699 and $710 (£552-£561 or AU$1,058-AU$1,075, though Samsung won't use a straight currency conversion). That's quite a jump if you want the more premium model.

Perhaps Samsung is taking inspiration from the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which costs $799 / £799 / AU$1,399. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to be larger than the standard model, and will no doubt come with numerous upgrades to tempt you into a purchase.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If the rumors are right, we've got less than a month to go until Samsung's next Unpacked event, where we should also see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 unveiled, as well as a full launch for the Samsung Galaxy Ring.