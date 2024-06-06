Key Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra specs just leaked out early

We certainly haven't been short of Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 leaks in recent days and weeks, and now some new details have spilled out on the web – including another indication that a high-end Galaxy Watch Ultra model is indeed on the way.

These details come from the usually reliable Android Headlines, and include details of the watch's sizings. The Galaxy Watch 7 will apparently come in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes, much like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 did before it. Green and cream are said to be the color options.

Armor Aluminum 2 and Sapphire Crystal will be the materials used for the case and the display, respectively – so we're talking about a fairly premium build even on the standard model. Durability is said to match the Galaxy Watch 6, so 5ATM and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance.

The battery capacities are going to match last year as well – 300mAh for the smaller model and 425mAh for the larger one – but there will be a new chipset, moving to a 3nm architecture that should mean faster speeds with less power draw. Storage has been doubled to 32GB, and screen brightness has apparently been boosted, too.

Going Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Image credit: Apple)

For the brand new Ultra model, the case size is apparently going up to 47mm, with a case made out of titanium – much like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, then. Gray, silver, and beige are said to be the color options.

Durability improves over the standard Galaxy Watch 7, with 10ATM and the MIL-STD-810H military grade certification applied. The battery capacity is apparently 590mAh, the same as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro that's a sort-of predecessor to this Ultra model.

There's the same processor and 32GB of storage as there is on the standard model, but brightness is upped to 3,000 nits... like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, again. Finally, there will only be an LTE and Wi-Fi model, which is going to push the price up.

Speaking of prices, we don't have any pointers about them in this particular leak. If previous rumors are to be believed, we should see both of these smartwatches unveiled on July 10 – though the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE might turn up earlier.