The launch date for Samsung's new foldables and wearables has leaked again

Previous rumors have pointed towards Wednesday, July 10 as being the date when Samsung would hold its next big Unpacked launch event – and a new leak has virtually confirmed that will indeed be the day of this grand unveiling.

The leak comes in the form of a countdown graphic posted by Evan Blass, one of the most reliable tipsters in the business. It looks like it could be from Samsung's official marketing materials, and clearly states the date and the time.

That time is 10am in Samsung's home country of South Korea – or 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST for the rest of the world. The image also includes a pre-register link, presumably for signing up for updates in advance.

The leaked picture also features the familiar Galaxy AI stars – so expect more AI – and an image of the Eiffel Tower, perhaps hinting at where the event will be held. There has been previous speculation suggesting the next Samsung Unpacked would somehow tie in with the summer Olympics, which get underway in Paris on July 26.

Here's what's coming

The foldables Samsung launched in 2023 (Image credit: Future)

We can look forward to seeing a whole host of new gadgets at this event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 should make an appearance, a year after their predecessors were launched – and we're continuing to see rumors swirl about a possible Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra as well.

However, there has been talk that the event will mostly focus on wearables. In that category we should see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and perhaps the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra – with the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE having already been announced.

It's likely that the Samsung Galaxy Ring is also going to get a full launched, having been teased at the Unpacked event Samsung held back in January. We should finally get details such as the pricing and availability of the smart ring.

As you would expect, we'll be covering everything that happens as it happens, and if Samsung sticks with tradition then you'll be able to view a livestream of the show via YouTube or the Samsung website as well.