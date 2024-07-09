The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 leak shows the earbuds in an unboxing video

Are you ready for the big Samsung Unpacked July 2024 show? Ahead of tomorrow's grand unveiling we've got another sneak preview of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, in the form of an unboxing video that's appeared online.

Posted by @OnlyTechAE and reposted to YouTube (via Android Authority), the brief 24-second clip shows the earbuds being removed from their official packaging and then from the charging case.

We get a good look at the new design of the Galaxy Buds 3, which has previously been revealed in several earlier leaks. The earbuds have AirPods-style stems now, with a dark strip down the side of each one, and the overall aesthetic is more modern.

The images accompanying the video show off the Galaxy Buds 3 in both white and dark gray colors, though there's no sign here of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro – which apparently add lighting down the side of each stem.

Incoming upgrades

And here’s the unboxing the gray color which one you like?@TheGalox_ @AnxiousHolly pic.twitter.com/Tt81e5LMW1July 8, 2024

Both the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have now been extensively leaked. They follow on from the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (from all the way back in 2021) and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (from August 2022). It's been a long wait for these earbuds.

Besides the new-look design, we're also expecting a few AI features to be included, which is the norm at the moment. There should be some significant sound upgrades to look forward to as well, especially on the more expensive pair.

Pricing will, hopefully, be along the same lines as the current models. They launched at $150 / £140 / AU$219 for the standard buds and $229 / £219 / AU$349 for the Pro versions, though you can now find them for significantly less online.

Besides new earbuds, we should also see the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Ring at the July 10 event. You can watch along live, and we'll be covering all of the announcements as they happen here on TechRadar.