The latest Galaxy Buds 3 leak includes more images and good news on pricing

In recent weeks we've seen a whole host of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leaks, and they're showing no signs of stopping – with the latest leak pointing to some good news about the pricing of these earbuds.

Tipster @Kuma_Sleepy (via SamMobile) has managed to get hold of what seems to be a retail listing from South Korea, showing pictures of the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, with the prices listed alongside in South Korean won (KRW).

Apparently the Galaxy Buds 3 are going to cost KRW 203,700, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will cost KRW 296,700. Using a straight currency conversion, that works out at around $150 / £115 / AU$220 and $215 / £170 / AU$320.

While Samsung won't use a straight currency conversion to set international pricing, the KRW figures match up with the starting prices for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 – so we're hoping that there's not going to be a price bump for the next generation of the wireless earbuds.

Coming soon

The next Unpacked is coming soon (Image credit: Samsung)

Those previous earbuds launched back in 2021 for the standard model and 2022 for the Pro model, so we've been waiting quite a while for Samsung to update this product line. It looks as though the wait is now almost over, as Samsung has arranged an Unpacked event for Wednesday, July 10.

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are expected to make an appearance, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring. It's shaping up to be a rather busy show.

You can see from the leaked images (which match up with earlier leaks) that Samsung is going for a more AirPods-style look this time around, with what appear to be thin LED light strips down the stems of the earbuds.

Another rumor suggests these earbuds could come with plenty of Galaxy AI features included – though it's not clear exactly what this might involve. Samsung has already rolled out AI-powered live translation to some of its older earbuds.