Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 and Watch Ultra might have Apple-inspired looks, according to leaked photos

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy leak. This time, notable industry leaker Evan Blass posted new high resolution photographs of two pairs of Galaxy Buds and two Galaxy Watch models on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

The images don’t reveal any new information; instead, they do two important jobs: one, reaffirm details mentioned in past rumors, and two, show just how much of an inspiration Apple was to Samsung when developing these products.

As 9To5Google points out, Samsung seems to have taken several cues from their tech rival. The Galaxy Buds 3, for example, look incredibly similar to AirPods, sporting an open design, monochrome body, and long stem jutting from the main body. This matches a report from June 21 that first mentioned the stem. There are a few defining characteristics that allow the Buds 3 to stand out from the AirPods, though.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Buds 3' stem has a black divider down the middle and blue and orange accents at the bottom to signify which bud goes into the left ear and which goes into the right. It’s a small touch, but it does give the monochrome devices a nice flair.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, on the other hand, sticks with a more traditional look, supposedly keeping the silicone tip like previous generations.

Wearable similarities

When it comes to wearables, you’ll notice the Galaxy Watch Ultra bears a resemblance to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with a few differences. The watch face is square-shaped although Samsung’s device is more circular and the side power button has a prominent orange accent.

Additionally, the spring pin connector attaching the band to the watch face has been replaced by a new system that, as you can probably guess, looks similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 mechanism. Even the wristband looks a lot alike, featuring a vibrant shade of orange adorning its ribbed design.

Much like the Buds 3 Pro, the Galaxy Watch 7 sticks close to the Galaxy Watch 6. The spring pin connector is back, the watch face is still round, and silver is returning as a color option, although there will be a new color scheme at launch – olive green. This device also has blue and orange accents throughout its build. The Ultra model only has orange markings.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event kicks off on July 10, and we expect the wearables and earbuds to make their official appearance on the big day alongside the long-awaited Galaxy Ring. Be sure to stay tuned for our coverage.

