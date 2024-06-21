The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 leak shows off a sleek new design

We've seen plenty of leaks around the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in recent weeks, and the latest one may have given us our best look yet at the upcoming wireless earbuds – and it seems that a significant redesign is in the offing.

Images posted by @teqhnikacross (via SamMobile) show a pair of earbuds and a charging case that look radically different from what we saw with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The aesthetic is much more modern, and – dare we say it – AirPods-esque.

We won't know if these pictures genuinely show the Galaxy Buds 3 until Samsung makes them official, but they do match leaked images we've already seen, making us think that this is indeed the design Samsung has gone for.

As we've previously heard rumored, the old 'bean' look has been replaced by more of a 'bean sprout' look, with longer stems for the earbuds. These stems are apparently going to help users control the playback of the audio coming through.

Here's what's coming

갤럭시 버즈3의 제품 이미지가 쿠팡에서 발견되었습니다. pic.twitter.com/aCWUEyigVdJune 20, 2024

Bearing in mind the Galaxy Buds 2 launched all the way back in August 2021, the Galaxy Buds 3 are now somewhat overdue. A host of competitors have launched in the meantime, and Samsung will be keen to catch up to the best wireless earbuds on the market.

Leaked information suggests the earbuds are going to get a significant sound upgrade, and active noise cancellation will once again be available. We've even seen graphics of the Galaxy Buds 3 show up in Samsung's own apps.

This latest leak doesn't give us much in the way of spec details, but given that it looks as though the pictures were taken from an online retail site, it suggests that the launch of these wireless earbuds can't be too far off now.

Those in the know are suggesting July 10 is the date when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Buds 3, as well as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. We should also see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring at the same event.