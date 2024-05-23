Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 tipped to offer major audio upgrades – and a new look

We're still patiently awaiting the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro – it seems like they may well turn up in July – but the leaks and rumors continue, including a new report on the upgrades we can expect from these earbuds.

According to South Korean outlet Chosun Media (via SamMobile), both the standard and the Pro earbuds will move away from the compact-bean like shape that the current models are sporting, and become more like 'bean sprouts' – or at least that's what Google Translate reckons.

There's a reason for the change in design too: apparently the idea is to create a longer stem, a bit like the one on the Apple AirPods, which would put the microphones closer to the user's mouth and improve call quality.

Speaking of beans and bean sprouts, you may recall the Galaxy Buds Live that launched in 2020 – they really did look like beans, even more so than the earbuds Samsung currently sells. It's possible that the engineering department at Samsung is taking inspiration from the natural world when it comes to bud design.

ANC and AI

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Image credit: Samsung)

We can also expect the active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities of the next Galaxy Buds to improve "significantly" (as per Chosun Media, via Google Translate). In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 review, we described the ANC as "solid".

The report also mentions – surprise, surprise – some AI innovations heading to the wireless earbuds. A few Galaxy AI features, including live language translation, have already rolled out to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2, and the Galaxy Buds FE, so presumably there's even more functionality on the way.

What's more, the larger physical size means room for a bigger battery – and this is an area where there's room for improvement over the current Galaxy Buds lineup, so let's hope the new models offer more time between charges.

If the rumored July 10 reveal date turns out to be accurate, you might want to start saving up now. Alongside the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Watch 7, as well as fully launching the Samsung Galaxy Ring at the same event.