Samsung's next earbuds appear in FCC database – looks like the Buds 3 Pro are coming real soon

It looks like Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are coming in the very near future, judging by the fact that they've received FCC certification for their wireless tech (via 91mobiles).

This follows their appearance in other regulatory databases, meaning that a global launch seems to be well in progress. That's not much of a surprise with it being less than month until Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 gets underway on July 10 in Paris, where we'll likely hear more about the upcoming buds and what other upgrades are in store, including perhaps the Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

These regulatory filings haven't told us very much about the next Samsung earbuds, alas. They gave us the battery capacity, at least, which is the same as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at 500mAh, which means they may have the same 18 hours of total battery life – unless Samsung can extend that with a lower-power processor or new software.

What's more exciting are new features like real-time translation using AI, but this is also expected to come to other models in the lineup, which means it's not something completely exclusive to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

It's the same story with next-gen Bluetooth features such as Auracast, which are already available on Samsung buds and TVs. No doubt there will be cool new features of the Buds 3 Pro, it's just hard to say what they'll be, given that the Buds 2 Pro already wowed us with excellent hi-res support and spatial audio.

Samsung has shown off a concept for a case with an OLED screen, which we're not expecting to see here – but we've been surprised before. It seems like we'll know in a matter of weeks, anyway.

