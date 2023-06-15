Forget waterproof – Samsung’s earbuds seem to be fireproof

Earbuds have a knack for getting bashed about and while there are some that are more indestructible than others, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro appear to be one of the toughest.

A recent tweet from the tech blogger Maaz Perwez reveals that even after being burnt in a house fire, the buds are still working, including their location-finding function. And while the charging functionality of the buds is fried, Perwez did say that they are “built like a tank”.

Seems like the UWB of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Smart Things find works as intended. Btw my house was burnt due to a short circuit along with that my laptop watch and buds were also burnt. My buds are working for now but I am not able to charge them. Buds 2 Pro is built like a tank pic.twitter.com/MgmA5a9rCLJune 13, 2023 See more

Even more surprising is the fact that Samsung’s SmartThings Find – its service for locating Galaxy devices – also worked to locate them. It’s how Perwez says that he was able to find them in the rubble.

The phrase ‘rising like a phoenix from the ashes’ comes to mind when picturing him finding the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in working condition. One of the key functionalities of the SmartThings Find service is that it works when offline. And this recent story is the best proof we have of this.

If you’re not familiar with SmartThings Find, Samsung launched the device-locating feature in 2020. Like Apple’s Find My , it offers an offline feature that helps you find your device. It works by using the signal of other Galaxy devices to send the location of your lost earbuds.

Rising from the ashes

As one of the best in-ear headphones out there – in our review, we went as far to say that they’re easily the best Samsung Galaxy Buds yet – it’s not entirely surprising that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are built as solid as they sound.

We don’t yet have a ‘best fireproof earbuds’ guide but if we did these would be at the top of our list. We (thankfully) don’t often test how fire retardant earbuds are – there’s testing a product, then there’s putting a product through its paces.