Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 could warn users if they're at risk of heart attacks, strokes, and more

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 may receive a new health feature that could warn users if they’re at risk of certain diseases.

Android Authority recently did a deep dive into the latest Samsung Health app update and found evidence of something called the AGEs (advanced glycation end products) Index. According to a screenshot of the detection tool, AGEs are compounds the body makes whenever “proteins and fat molecules are oxidized by sugar molecules.”

AGEs accumulate as people grow older, and they can be used to predict a person’s risk of contracting certain “age-related diseases” or conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, renal failure, heart attacks, and strokes. It is possible to measure these compounds non-invasively, as a study from 2022 revealed that “some AGEs may be fluorescent and yellow-brown in color,” allowing them to be detected without needing a blood or tissue sample.

Does this mean the Galaxy Watch 7 series will house new sensors to enable AGEs detection? Maybe. Although the clues suggests the smartwatch will support the tech, it’s hard to say for sure if this will be a feature. Especially considering that "Labs" is written next to AGEs Index, indicating it's an experimental feature.

Glucose monitoring

Android Authority also found a menu page inside the Samsung Health app update titled “Continuous Glucose Monitoring.” However, it was completely blank and did not provide any other information.

There have been rumors going as far back as January of Samsung wearables supporting blood glucose monitoring. At first, the feature was meant for the Galaxy Ring, but a report from April claimed the Galaxy Watch 7 may be capable of the same thing. Despite the evidence, it’s too early to say whether or not blood glucose monitoring will be present.

The tech giant said near the beginning of 2024 that “noninvasive glucose monitoring could arrive in some form within five years.” Samsung is clearly interested in implementing the technology into its devices, although it seems users will have to wait a little bit longer for it to become a reality.

Family health sharing

In addition to the AGEs tool, Android Authority discovered lines of code referencing “family health data sharing” among Galaxy Watches. The feature would allow family members to exchange “health data with each other for effective monitoring.” The publication successfully activated the user interface, gaining insight into how the sharing could work.

Screenshots show there are built-in privacy checks. People can stop sharing or “change… how much they share at any time.” Data can be previewed before being sent and is automatically deleted if account inactivity lasts for 90 days.

Parents and guardians have the option to view their child’s health data collected through a Galaxy Watch so long they meet the necessary requirements. They must gain permission, and the wearable must be connected to a smartphone signed into the child's Samsung account. Android Authority makes an interesting observation: nothing indicates family data sharing will be an exclusive feature for the Watch 7 series. It’s possible the software could roll out to previous generations.

As with every leak, take this information with a grain of salt. We won’t have to wait long to learn more as Samsung is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10.

While you wait, check out TechRadar's list of the best smartwatches for 2024.