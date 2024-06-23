Unofficial Galaxy S10 Ultra renders hint at Samsung's upcoming iPad Pro rival

Apple refreshed its iPad Pro line in a pretty significant way back in May, and next it could be Samsung's time to launch a premium-level tablet – especially as we've just seen high-quality, unofficial renders purporting to show off the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

These images come from regular purveyor of renders @OnLeaks, in partnership with Android Headlines, and they don't show too much in the way of changes from what we saw with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Admittedly there's not all that much manufacturers can really do in terms of tablet design – it's just a thin bit of glass and metal – but that said, this is still a very familiar aesthetic for anyone who's aware of what Samsung launched last year.

Alongside the Ultra, we also got the Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and we're expecting those two tablets to also get successors this year too – though up until now we've not heard too much in the way of leaks and rumors.

Hey #FutureSquad! Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS10Ultra (360° video + 5K renders + dimensions)!On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/d7RG3W5APv pic.twitter.com/W3AVdLpruAJune 22, 2024

This leak puts the dimensions of the Tab S10 Ultra at 326.4 mm x 208.6 mm x 5.45 mm, which is 0.5 mm thicker but otherwise the same as the Tab S9 Ultra – so it's sticking with the 14.6-inch display we saw on the 2023 model.

Other specs, including the 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage, are likely to be the same. The chipset, however, should get an upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in last year's models.

In terms of the look of the tablet, we can see the front and rear cameras are still in place, while the display notch is apparently sticking around on the screen too. There's only a single color shown in this leak, which is a dark gray.

We haven't seen many other Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 leaks, and this tablet series may not launch until late 2024 or even 2025. In the meantime, Samsung's next batch of shiny new gadgets are due to make an appearance on July 10.