AI comes to the URL with a new web browser that answers you back

The Browser Company has launched an AI-powered browser named Dia

Dia integrates a personalized AI assistant directly into the address bar

The AI lets you chat with tabs and will adapt to your style over time

The Browser Company has a new way to travel the web using AI. Best known for its Arc browser, the company has introduced a new browser called Dia, which was first teased at the end of last year. This release follows an announcement last month that active development on Arc was winding down and the company would place its full weight behind Dia.

Unlike traditional browsers that send users searching across tabs or toggling between tools to get things done, Dia places an AI assistant directly into the browser’s address bar.

The idea is that instead of opening ChatGPT in another tab or copying content into a separate tool to summarize or rewrite, you just type your question where you’d usually enter a URL. From there, the assistant can search the web, answer questions about the page you’re on, compare tabs, or even draft content in the tone of a specific site.

Dia is built on Chromium and resembles a standard browser at first glance, but the key differences are found in the way AI suffuses its structure. The AI is omnipresent and customizable, plus there is no need to log in to a separate service. You stay on the page, talk to the browser, and it responds.

In many ways, Dia's AI behaves similarly to most other AI chatbots. You can ask it to summarize an article you're reading, help write an email based on your calendar and browser activity, or generate code with your preferred programming language. You can also personalize how the assistant writes for you in terms of style.

One of the more distinctive features is the browser’s ability to take on the “voice” of a given webpage. If you’re reading a corporate blog or product page and want to generate a document in a similar tone, Dia can adapt its output to match the site’s style.

Dia AI

The features are designed to blend seamlessly with the browser and your other online activities. The AI not only sees your current tabs but also remembers previous interactions, allowing it to use context in its responses. The more you interact with it, the more personalized the AI is supposed to become.

Eventually, it will remember your writing preferences and know which tasks you ask for often and surface those options. Dia is currently in an invite-only beta for Mac, though you can sign up for a waiting list to gain access.

Dia is arriving as browsers race to incorporate AI, and many AI developers are working on browsers. Google Chrome is testing Gemini-powered overlays and sidebars, Opera has its Neon browser promising a full AI agent experience, and Perplexity has its new Comet browser with AI features.

For the many people understandably concerned about privacy when the AI is this clever, The Browser Company claims that Dia handles user context locally where possible and does not send browsing data to third-party providers unless required by the task.

Notably, Dia is centering AI as the main way to engage with the browser. The experience is meant to be rooted in user prompts and direct interaction, not automation. It's also worth noting that Dia means The Browser Company no longer sees Arc as worth spending resources on, despite praise for its design and rethinking of tab management. Dia is less about reinventing browser layouts and more about AI as core functions.

With AI rapidly becoming embedded in everything you touch online, Dia represents a very direct approach to making generative AI central to going online rather than treating AI as a bolt-on feature. The Browser Company is betting that it can be the primary interface for how users browse the web.