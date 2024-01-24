Google Chrome is using AI to make surfing the web even easier and safer

Google announced several new AI tools to its web browser, Google Chrome, that will help you surf the web more easily, safely, and more accessible.

With the release of Chrome (M121) , the tech giant is releasing experimental generative AI features, which will be available on both Chrome for Mac and Windows.

The first feature is called Tab Organizer, which enhances Tab groups by using Chrome to suggest and create tab groups based on currently open tabs. It’ll even suggest names and emoji to make it easier to find next time. To use it, right-click a tab and select “Organize Similar Tabs” or click the drop-down arrow to the left of your tabs.

The second tool applies the generative AI wallpaper feature to Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices to the Chrome browser, allowing you to generate custom color themes based on your subject, mood, visual style, and color. To activate the feature, go to the “Customize Chrome” side panel, click “Change theme,” and then “Create with AI.” From there you can choose from various options to create wallpapers in various styles.

Finally, Google introduced a new AI-powered tool that activates when you right-click on any text box on the internet, whether that be for a review for a restaurant, an RSVP for a party, or a formal inquiry about an apartment rental, to name a few. Right-click a text box or field on any site you visit in Chrome and select “Help me write,” then type a few words to start the feature.

According to Google, starting in the U.S. you can sign into Chrome, select “Settings” from the three-dot menu, and click on the “Experimental AI” page. As a warning, since these features are early public experiments, they’ll be disabled for enterprise and educational accounts for now.

These new AI tools are quite useful, especially Tab Organizer and text-generator. The former is excellent for many who tend to pile on Google Chrome tabs for both research and fun and, paired with the Memory Saver mode , could lead to saving some serious memory.

The text generator feature is also quite useful as it allows you to instantly fill in responses that would essentially be mindless busy work. My only issue is that you can use this for reviews, meaning that a resource people use to make informed decisions can be entirely generated instead of coming from a human source.

The AI-generative wallpaper tool is essentially the Dynamic theme feature , and though there’s nothing practically about it, it’s a fun feature that lets you uniquely customize your browser to how you want it.