Microsoft Edge browser could put Copilot AI front and center – but that might just be a good thing

Microsoft appears to be mulling the idea of building Edge’s new tab page around Copilot

The new layout for the page is still hidden in testing, though, so it’s still very early days

It looks more streamlined, dispensing with MSN content on the face of it, though it’s not clear if that’s how the final implementation will pan out

Microsoft Edge already has the Copilot AI assistant built in, but now it’s been spotted taking center stage in the web browser’s new tab page (known as NTP for short).

Windows Latest flagged up that this change (first noticed on Reddit) is present in the Canary (earliest) testing channel for Edge, although it’s not active by default. You must enable various experimental flags behind the scenes to get it working.

To explain the NTP briefly, whenever you create a new tab in Edge, this is what you see. Effectively it’s a (kind of) blank canvas, and right now in the release version of Microsoft’s web browser it contains a central search box (for firing up a Bing search) which is complemented by MSN feed material. (You can customize the latter to show very little of the feed, or have it cover most of the screen – in the latter case, the NTP isn’t such a blank canvas).

With the new scheme of things seen in testing, all that is replaced by a central Copilot prompt.

You can still type in a search query – as you would with the current search box – but alternatively, you can ask the AI assistant anything you would elsewhere (such as via Copilot on the web, or in the Windows taskbar, or Copilot in the Edge side panel for that matter).

There are shortcut buttons below the Copilot prompt box on the NTP, allowing the user to click to ‘write a draft’ or to ‘learn something new’ and so forth.

Windows Latest further points out that there’s also a small dropdown menu that allows you to adjust how the NTP works. The ‘Default’ setting here is a mix of search and chat suggestions, so based on what you type in the Copilot prompt, theoretically Edge will determine whether you’ll get a fuller AI response, or a simple Bing search result.

Alternatively, you can select ‘Search and Navigate’ which is focused on web searching (with no AI responses), or there’s a ‘Chat’ setting which offers a conversational experience with Copilot.

In other words, you can go for a more traditional search (as is currently the case with the NTP), a full-on AI experience, or a mix of the two (by default) with Edge hopefully making intelligent decisions about what needs to be done based on your initial query.

(Image credit: Windows Latest / Microsoft)

Analysis: More AI, but more streamlined (for now)

Remember, all of this isn’t even in testing yet, it’s still in the early stages of being readied to be tried out in the Canary channel. The ‘Chat’ setting mentioned above doesn’t work at all yet – it just brings up a Bing search result – and the shortcut buttons (for the likes of writing a draft) don’t work either. As such, this is still a rough idea, and it could well change before it’s fully enabled even for testers.

We can see the direction that Microsoft is thinking of heading in, though, and this overhauled NTP certainly has positive aspects. It’s a lot less cluttered and the refreshed new tab page looks commendably clean, notably rid of the MSN feed gunk that a lot of folks aren’t keen on.

There are people who will argue that it’s just Microsoft pushing AI and Copilot in yet another way, but to be fair to the software giant, there is a choice to dispense with the AI responses (by electing for the basic ‘search’ option). And also, if that’s the price we must pay to get a more streamlined NTP with no MSN content peppered about, then it’s arguably well worth paying.

That said, as Windows Latest also points out, Microsoft is testing MSN content within Copilot (on Android currently), and it’s quite possible that this (personalized and targeted) material will be served via the Copilot box on Edge’s refreshed NTP. It might not pan out that way, but it seems unlikely that Microsoft is going to stop pushing its network content anytime soon.