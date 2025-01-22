Are you an educator or student? Google's new features for Chromebooks and more will make your life way easier

Google has added several new features to ChromeOS

These include Class tools, Workspace, and Classroom

Most are aimed at both students and educators

Google has announced several brand new features for the best Chromebooks, Google Workspace, and Google Classroom in a series of official blog posts.

First of all, there are Class Tools: real-time features that educators can use with their students, such as sending and pinning educational content to students’ screens, or turning on live captions and translations.

Google Classroom has several new features, including the ability to generate vocabulary lists through Gemini in Classroom, allowing educators to create customized word lists with definitions, parts of speech, and examples tailored to various grade levels.

Figma’s FigJam lets educators assign group whiteboards for group work, discussions, and brainstorming ideas. Educators can also create distinct student groups based on their needs and assign grades at scale, as well as keep students’ guardians informed with weekly newsletters and share Classroom page links to keep them up to date with assignments.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Another tool, somewhat related to education but also applicable more widely, is Face Control on Chromebooks, which is finally being released. First revealed back in 2023, it’s an incredibly useful accessibility tool that allows users to control their cursor with head movements and perform actions with facial gestures. It’s now rolling out with the ChromeOS M132 update.

There will also be a whopping 20 new Chromebook and Chromebook Plus devices launching in 2025 for students and educators. These include the Acer Chromebook Spin 511 and Lenovo Chromebook Duet EDU G2, which will come with styluses and are built with a younger audience in mind, while the Asus CR1204CTA, and HP Fortis G1i 14 Chromebook are meant for older students. There’s also the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 for educators.

Google is continuing its winning streak with ChromeOS

In the past I've written about how Google has done surprisingly well in its initiative to create useful AI tools meant to aid users and enhance lives, rather than simply (and poorly) perform tasks better suited to humans. In that quest, Google has been also developing useful tools in other underrepresented markets, like education. Chromebooks are especially useful for students and educators, as their simple UI, affordable pricing, and portability are ideal for those who need a laptop to carry around and use eight or more hours a day.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now with enhancements to Class tools, Google Classroom, Face Control on Chromebooks, and a bevy of models specially designed for education, Chromebooks and ChromeOS as a whole have become even more valuable, offering features that other laptops simply don’t.

Hopefully the tech giant will continue to innovate in this regard, as this is one of the best ways it sets ChromeOS and Chromebooks apart from the competition.