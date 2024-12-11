These are the best Chrome Extensions of 2024 – according to Google

Google has announced its 12 favorite Chrome Extensions of 2024

There are extensions for productivity, shopping, and more

It even recommends a fun browser game

Following Google’s November announcement of its picks for the best Android apps of 2024, the company has now revealed its 12 picks for the top Chrome Extensions of 2024. All of which promise to improve your internet browsing experience with a diverse suite of free upgrades.

The Todoist for Chrome and Evernote Web Clipper make it easier to access your to-do list and virtual notebook from your browser to easily mark off objectives or create new ones with links to sites you might want to revisit later.

Meanwhile, Momentum and Stylish aim to give you more control over your browser's appearance and function. Momentum is designed to keep you focused on your key tasks with a streamlined design, daily inspiration via quotes and images, objective reminders, and website blockers to prevent you from booting up distractions. In contrast, Stylish offers thousands of custom website themes so you can alter how your Chrome browsing experience looks across the web.

If your travels take you to YouTube or other media sites, then these next two will be great pick-ups. Turn Off the Lights turns your Chrome browser into a cinema-like experience by dimming the parts of the webpage that aren’t the video you’re playing so you can focus on the clip, and Volume Master offers greater volume control. It adds voice boost and bass boost options, as well as the ability to turn your volume up to 600%.

Find shopping deals, and improve your productivity

Ice Dodo v8 - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Starting off the back half of the list are two apps that seem perfect for shoppers. Keepa lets you easily track Amazon price history for the stuff it sells, so if you’ve ever wanted to see if an item you’re about to buy has ever been cheaper (and if it’s worth waiting for sale) or if a discount is as good as Amazon says this could be the one for you. CouponBirds is a free coupon-finding app that could help you save money wherever you shop.

If productivity is more your thing, then you have Text Blaze, which lets you set up typing shortcuts and document templates to make your repetitive writing tasks pass by more quickly.

You can also consider Bardeen, which leverages AI to help you create automated workflows across multiple sites and Google apps, and Immersive Translate, which can automatically translate documents, pages, and videos and boasts useful tools like bilingual reading, which shows the translation next to the original words.

Lastly, we have Ice Dodo, a simple yet addictive 3D parkour game you can quickly access from your extension toolbar.

If any of these extensions have tickled your fancy, you can head to the Chrome Store to download them or learn more about them.