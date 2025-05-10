There’s a new AI agent ready to browse the web and fill in forms without the need to touch your mouse
Hugging Face goes open source for AI operator
- Hugging Face has debuted an AI tool for navigating the web on your behalf
- The Open Computer Agent uses a real web browser to complete tasks like getting directions or booking tickets
- The agent and its open-source demo can see what's on screen, click buttons, fill out forms, and move step-by-step through tasks like a human
Hugging Face has introduced its own take on the growing number of semi-independent AI agents that can run online errands for people. The new and free (if limited) Open Computer Agent is like having a personal assistant living inside your web browser.
Part of the company’s ongoing “smolagents” initiative, the Open Computer Agent can engage with websites and apps like you would, handling an invisible mouse and keyboard to complete requests. The AI can open a browser, type things into forms, click buttons, and more. Ask it to find directions, and it’ll go to Google Maps, enter the origin and destination, and show you the route like a dutiful digital chauffeur.
You can try it yourself with the live demo. Fair warning, its popularity is causing some delays and errors due to a backlog.
We're launching Computer Use in smolagents! 🥳-> As vision models become more capable, they become able to power complex agentic workflows. Especially Qwen-VL models, that support built-in grounding, i.e. ability to locate any element in an image by its coordinates, thus to… pic.twitter.com/mI8MuWZkISMay 6, 2025
Agent AI
The Open Computer Agent is a different philosophy of an idea that has led to similar tools like OpenAI's Operator, Browser Use, Proxy 1.0, and Opera's Browser Operator. Like those tools, Hugging Face's AI agent is all about being an active participant instead of a passive source of information.
Like Browser Use, Open Computer Agent is open-source, meaning anyone can see how it works and build on top of it, or at least tweak it for niche use cases. The agent is the start of something more flexible, not a finished product with a million legal disclaimers. That also means the demo is exactly that, a demonstration, not a polished package. It can get things wrong and require you to jump in for logins and CAPTCHA tests.
Booking tickets, checking store hours, doing searches, looking up directions, and clicking through menus are all things a lot of people would like to be able to do with a single natural language prompt. It’s one thing to ask ChatGPT how to find cheap flights. It’s another to watch a tool go to a travel website, scroll through listings, and attempt to click “book now.”
It might be flawed and far from flashy, but Open Computer Agent represents an approach to AI that might become as common as the now ubiquitous AI image generators.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.