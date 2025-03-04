Opera’s new AI agent web browser just reinvented web browsing - here’s 5 ways it could completely change the internet

Interest in AI agents that can peruse the internet on your behalf has ticked up of late, partly thanks to OpenAI's Operator, along with Browser Use and the recently released Proxy 1.0. Popular browser provider Opera has joined in to offer a tool that will actively do tasks on the web for you. If this catches on, the way we interact with the internet might never be the same, especially if it's baked right into the browser like Opera's is.

The idea for the Operator is that, instead of just answering questions or giving you information like Opera's Aria AI assistant, it can go out onto the web and do things on your behalf. You can tell it to buy concert tickets, book a hotel, track down the best deals on a gadget, or research a topic, and it will navigate sites, fill out forms, and complete tasks for you while keeping you updated.

You’re still in control, but now you have a digital errand runner handling the tedious stuff. And that could change a lot about how we use the internet. Here are five ways it could shake things up.

Shop for me

Online shopping could become radically simpler with Opera's Operator. Right now, finding the perfect item can require having ten tabs full of reviews, price comparisons, and shipping data. With the Browser Operator, you could just say, “Find me the best-rated wireless earbuds under $150 and order them to my address.”

Instead of doom-scrolling product pages for an hour, you’d get a curated recommendation, approve it, and be done in seconds. Imagine never dealing with sketchy third-party sellers again because your AI assistant already weeded them out for you.

Trip AI

The Operator could make planning travel actually fun instead of stressful. A simple weekend trip requires juggling flight options, hotel rates, rental car bookings, and activity reservations, all while praying you don’t accidentally book a 10-hour layover.

With the Browser Operator, you could say, “Plan a weekend getaway to Chicago with a hotel near downtown and a rental car,” and it would handle the legwork, presenting you with an itinerary to approve. No more agonizing over which travel site has the best deals or whether that budget hotel actually has walls. The AI would be able to do the tedious searching; you just decide what sounds good.

Managing subscriptions and online accounts could stop being a nightmare using AI. These days, half of our digital lives are spent trying to remember where we signed up for what, why we’re still being charged for something we don’t use, and how to cancel a subscription before it renews for another year. Normally, you have to dig through emails, track down obscure account settings, and fight a desperate battle with “Are you sure you want to cancel?” pop-ups.

With the Browser Operator, you could say, “Find all my active subscriptions and show me what I should cancel.” It could even handle the cancellations for you, sparing you from guilt-tripping retention prompts. Suddenly, your bank account isn’t a graveyard of forgotten free trials turned full-priced commitments.

Bills to pay

Even the most mundane online tasks could become hands-free with the Operator's help. Paying bills, managing subscriptions, downloading bank statements are all the little things that chip away at your day. The annoyance of having to remember which day you need to log in, navigate a website, and remember your passwords is just part of life.

However, you can set up the Browser Operator to handle routine tasks automatically. Imagine just getting a notification that your phone bill has been paid instead of remembering to do it yourself. That’s not just convenience but fewer minor annoyances cluttering your brain.

Information filter

Keeping up with the internet’s relentless firehose of content might actually become manageable using the AI Operator. Staying informed today means subscribing to newsletters, following a bunch of blogs, and hoping the algorithm decides to show you nothing but cat videos. But the Browser Operator could act as your own personal news curator.

You could tell it, “Keep me updated on the latest breakthroughs in space exploration,” and it would regularly collect and summarize the most relevant articles. Instead of wading through an endless news feed, you’d get just what matters to you, neatly packaged. That way, you can stay informed without feeling like the internet’s infinite scroll has hijacked your entire day.

Operator opening

The internet has always required us to be the operators; clicking, searching, navigating, managing. But with AI tools like this, that might be changing. Opera’s Browser Operator takes the first real step toward making the browser an active participant instead of a passive tool. It doesn’t just give you a new way to browse; it changes what browsing is. Sure, this could make everything more efficient, but it also raises questions about what happens when we offload so much of our online activity to AI. If the internet can browse itself for us, how much do we really need to engage with it? Will we still know how to search for things manually in a few years, or will that start to feel as outdated as dialing a rotary phone?

For now, though, it’s hard not to be excited. This is the kind of innovation that makes you wonder how we ever lived without it. If AI can start handling the tedious parts of the internet, maybe we’ll finally have time for the things we actually enjoy. Or, more realistically, maybe we’ll just use that extra time to doom-scroll even more efficiently. Either way, the future of browsing just got a lot more interesting.