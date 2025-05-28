Opera rethinks the role of the browser with Neon, the first AI agentic web browser that will do tasks for you

Opera Neon is a new fully agentic browser capable of performing tasks

The new premium browser is subscription-only and coming soon

You can join the waitlist today

Opera Neon is a new premium subscription web browser that can understand your commands in natural language thanks to AI while also performing a variety of tasks for you.

For instance you could ask Opera Neon to produce a detailed report, make a website or even code projects like games, all in the browser.

“We’re at a point where AI can fundamentally change the way we use the internet and perform all sorts of tasks in the browser. Opera Neon brings this to our users’ fingertips,” said Henrik Lexow, Senior AI Product Director at Opera.

“We see it as a collaborative platform to shape the next chapter of agentic browsing together with our community.”

Opera Neon keeps its complexity hidden by offering you a simple choice between Chat, Do and Make. (Image credit: Opera)

Fully agentic on the web

Of course, you can currently chat with AI in the standard Opera browser, which has access to Aria AI and ChatGPT in the sidebar, but Opera Neon is a fully agentic browser, which means you can ask it to perform tasks for you as well as chat or search with AI.

That could include filling out a form that appears in the website you’re viewing, making a hotel reservation, or even going shopping. Best of all, it does all this locally in the browser, without risking your privacy or security.

The AI agent inside Opera Neon has previously been showcased by Opera as Browser Operator and you can give it tasks with simple prompts like “Keep me updated on the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence,” and it would regularly collect and summarize the most relevant articles.

So, instead of wading through an endless news feed, you’d get just what matters to you the most, neatly packaged.

You can also chat with Opera Neon as if it were an AI chatbot, just like ChatGPT, and it can also search the web for you to find answers.

(Image credit: Opera)

Chat, Do and Make

Opera Neon boils its core functionality down to three main options: Chat, Do and Make.

Chat is the chatbot function. Here you can ask the AI contextual questions about the web page you are viewing and search the web.

Do is where Opera Neon can interact with the website you are viewing. We're talking about things like filling in forms, booking reservations and shopping. This is the technology we've previous known as Bowser Operator.

Make is the truly new part of Opera Neon. Here you can ask the browser to make you something, and it will interpret what you mean, then go away and do it for you. Once you've tasked it with making something you're free to go off and do something else.

Opera Neon looks like being one of the most exciting uses of AI I’ve seen in a while. The prospect of being able to ask the AI questions about the website you’re currently viewing in the browser and getting reliable answers back isn’t new, but the agentic qualities of the browser sound incredibly valuable.

Opera Neon isn’t out yet, but Opera says you can join the waitlist today. In the meantime, Opera has made this video to explain what an AI agent is:

Opera Neon - A browser for the agentic web - YouTube Watch On