ChatGPT's GPT-5 brain trainslpant marks a turning point in the steady march toward General Artificial Intelligence. With GPT-5 models, ChatGPT, from free to Pro, gets more personal, reliable, accurate, capable, proactive, and productive. It's even more ready than ever to engage with you on health issues.

For those who've been following along for the three years since OpenAI launched ChatGPT, these updates might not suprise you but even those most familair with ChatGPT might feel a little bit like the AI train is getting away from us, speeding to an unknown destination, and in a way, those who will be most affected by the coming AI wave are the youngest among us, specifically, your children.

Maybe you don't have kids, but I bet you know someone who does, or maybe you're a teacher dealing with children every day. Children's lives are already surrounded by AI, and it's likely some are using it at school, at home, for fun, and even as a surrogate friend.

It's time, though, you had The Talk. That's right, talk with your kids about AI and its place in the world and, especially, their lives.

I suggest you frame it this way:

AI is not alive

GPT-5 seriously levels up ChatGPT's conversational capabilities in both text and live conversations. It can seem alive and human. The algorithm and models are more complex than ever, but they do not yet match the complexity of the human brain (even if GPT-5 is a big step on the road to Artificial General Intelligence), though they can sometimes outthink you.

Children, in particular, will probably love chatting with GPT-5's more customizable voices. That's why it's so crucial they understand what they're really talking to – a cloud-based system hosted on servers possibly thousands of miles away. There's no one on the other side chatting with them.

AI is just a tool

Since the dawn of the digital age, new technologies have often seemed like magic. We could do things we never did before, like create art on a screen, manage vast amounts of data in spreadsheets, and build programs that could create rich, open worlds in video games.

AI is on that path, but far more powerful. However, its capabilities should not be viewed as the end product, but rather as the tools and skills that help your children achieve their goals, whether it's hearing a funny story or completing a class project.

It's also a tool in that it only works as well as you understand how to use it. ChatGPT's success, even running GPT-5, depends largely on the quality of your prompt.

You'll want to show your kids how to create the best prompts and then follow-ups that ensure GPT-5 delivers the right response.

AI is powerful but not perfect

Even though GPT-5 promises to cut down on hallucinations, that does not mean it's error-free. Explain to your children how they cannot take ChatGPT's "facts" as pure truth without double-checking them.

That might be a tough lesson for your kids (and maybe you) who will think the work is done and want to return to playtime. You need to walk them through the process of fact-checking ChatGPT (and other AIs).

AI should be treated as a work partner, not a servant

GPT-5 can now, based on a prompt, code and build entire apps and websites. That's attractive to adults and children who might be looking to level up their coding skills but don't want to spend the time learning how to code.

It's worth reminding your kids that ChatGPT with GPT-5 is best used as a programming, development, and design partner. You provide the idea and then work with the AI to shape the final outcome.

Explain the concept of collaboration with your kids and why that's valuable. Otherwise, they might supply one prompt, get an OK result, and assume they now know how to code and that the result is the best they and ChatGPT can do.

The less your kids engage with the AI coding output, the less they'll understand about application development.

AI isn't your doctor

There is a strong focus in GPT-5 on health, helping you figure out what a symptom might mean or even the right questions to ask your doctors. Kids will surely try asking ChatGPT some health-related questions about bumps, bruises, aches, pains, and even odd symptoms. However, they need to understand that the best place to start addressing these concerns is with their parents, who will likely take them to the doctor.

Look, I'm sure ChatGPT, especially with the GPT-5 upgrade, can help parents understand medical test results, but as OpenAI wrote in its release on the update: "Important note: ChatGPT does not replace a medical professional. "

The message to your kids is that human professionals are no so easily replaced.

AI isn't your friend

This is one of the greatest concerns when it comes to AI, and I'm glad that GPT-5 is adding more guardrails to ensure that conversations do not go to dangerous places, and the recent upgrades added to impose pauses in challenging (perhaps overly emotional) conversations.

Even so, your kids are probably already talking to and sharing with ChatGPT and other AIs. There is an epidemic of loneliness, and some kids may see ChatGPT's live voice mode as a friend. It's your job to remind them it's not, and to insert yourself between them and AIs.

AI together

This leads me to my final tip, which is to do AI with your children.

Think of AI like any emerging technology, from PCs to CD-ROMs to the Internet to social media. None of these tasks should ever have been undertaken by kids alone. Parents shouldn't act as if AI is not of interest to them and, therefore, not part of their job as a parent.

If your kids are using AI, you should be sitting next to them, exploring and learning together. Be as comfortable and conversant as they will become with AI.

Follow these steps, and you and your whole family will be ready for ChatGPT, even with the introduction of the powerful GPT-5 model.