The next generation of ChatGPT, titled GPT-5, is expected to be revealed later today in an OpenAI livestream – but a leak on GitHub appears to have revealed everything the AI pioneers will unveil during the event.

The leaked information appeared on GitHub, highlighting the different iterations of GPT-5, which is describe as "OpenAI's most advanced model, offering major improvements in reasoning, code quality, and user experience."

The GitHub blog leak has since been taken down, but can be easily accessed via the Internet archive.

The post highlights the following four new models:

gpt-5 : Designed for logic and multi-step tasks.

: Designed for logic and multi-step tasks. gpt-5-mini : A lightweight version for cost-sensitive applications.

: A lightweight version for cost-sensitive applications. gpt-5-nano : Optimized for speed, and ideal for applications requiring low latency.

: Optimized for speed, and ideal for applications requiring low latency. gpt-5-chat: Designed for advanced, natural, multimodal, and context-aware conversations for enterprise applications.

The future of ChatGPT

We expect to get more information on these new models during today's livestream, which begins at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

While none of the models in the leak seem to hint at the simplifed structure we were hoping for, I'm still optimistic that GPT-5 ushers in a future where OpenAI's complex naming scheme isn't a point of friction for end users.

Sam Altman has promised that ChatGPT's future will see all models incorporated under a single interface, with the AI able to determine which functionality to use based on the user's prompt. While this leak doesn't appear to point to that change, Altman might explain how and when that will happen later today.

Stay tuned to TechRadar for all the GPT-5 news as it's announced. We'll be live-blogging throughout the day, documenting any information we find on the future of ChatGPT in the build-up to the livestream.

