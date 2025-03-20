The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE could be a powerful iPad Air rival, based on the latest specs rumors

News
By published

These rumored specs look excellent

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus on a desk showing the rear of the device from above
(Image credit: Future)
  • A German news site has published detailed information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series
  • Two new midrange tablets are said to be slated for release by mid-April
  • Samsung has yet to confirm this release window or any of the rumored specs

Samsung has had a busy few months, with the launch of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship phones, as well as the behemoth Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra late last year.

However, it seems like there’s no slowdown in sight for the Korean tech giant, with a major rumor suggesting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is on the way by mid-April - and by the looks of its specs sheet, it could prove to be a strong rival to Apple’s iPad Air.

The information comes courtesy of German tech news site WinFuture (via GSMArena), and details the specs, European pricing, and color options for both the base Galaxy Tab S10 FE and larger Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus.

According to the WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE sports a 10.9-inch display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution, Exynos 1580 chipset, RAM configurable to 8GB or 12GB, and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE also supposedly sports an 8,000mAh battery.

A render supposedly showing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

A render supposedly showing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Image credit: WinFuture)

As for the larger sibling, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus sports a 13.1-inch display with a 2880 x 1800 resolution, the same Exynos 1580 chipset, and the same 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It also sports a 10,00mAh battery.

The pair are seemingly the same tablet other than their display size and resolution and battery size.

A render supposedly showing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus

A render supposedly showing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus (Image credit: WinFuture)

Both tablets support the S-Pen stylus, but we aren’t sure if they ship with one yet. Both support 45W wired charging and are likely to run a version of One UI 7, based on the pattern of recent Samsung releases. Both sport a 13MP rear camera and 12MP selfie camera and have one USB-C port.

Additionally, renders shared by WinFuture show both tablets as coming in a light-blue color, as well as a black and white option.

The WinFuture report also includes European pricing for the tablets, which we can convert to get estimates for pricing elsewhere.

According to these rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE costs €579 for the model with 128GB of storage, and €679 for the model with 256GB of storage. That’s roughly $630 / £490 / AU$1,000 for 128GB, and $740 / £570 / AU$1,200 for 256GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus supposedly costs €749 for the model with 128GB of storage and €849 for 256GB, which is approximately $810 / £630 / AU$1,300 and $920 / £710 / AU$1,470 respectively.

If these prices turn out to be accurate, then the Galaxy Tab FE series could offer users a cheaper alternative to the iPad Air, which comes in similar 11-inch and 13-inch models. The Exynos 1580 chipset is, admittedly, nowhere near as powerful as the iPad Air’s M3 chipset, but it’s still likely to be a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers who want a premium-feeling device.

Keeping in mind that all of the above is based in rumors, what do you think of the rumored Galaxy Tab S10 FE? Would you ever choose one over an iPad Air? Let us know in the comments below.

You might also like

See more News about Tablets
TOPICS
Jamie Richards
Jamie Richards
Mobile Computing Staff Writer

Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus
Leaked Galaxy Tab S10 FE specs and unofficial renders hint at how Samsung will take on the iPad again
Samsung Galaxy S9 FE
This budget Samsung tablet just dropped below $300 in the Presidents' Day sales
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
The gorgeous and powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus drops to its lowest price yet
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (2024) REVIEW
New iPad Air and iPad 11 edge closer to launch – here’s when to expect them
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra on cyan background with price cut sign
Skip the Tab S10 – the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra drops to its lowest price
The Samsung Galaxy S24 family from the back
Latest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak includes predicted specs, pricing, and color details
Latest in Tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus on a desk showing the rear of the device from above
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE could be a powerful iPad Air rival, based on the latest specs rumors
Hello from the XPPen Magic Note Pad
The XPPen Magic Note Pad is the drawing tablet-maker's first digital writing tablet and after just two weeks, I can't do without it
MacBook Air M4
Apple's rumored foldable iPad tipped to launch sooner than expected with an exciting software twist
iPad Air M3 11-inch and 13-inch on an orange background next to TechRadar deals price cut badge
Wait, what? The brand-new iPad Air just launched and it's already on sale on Amazon
Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Need a super-cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 has dropped to $44.99
Three photos of the iPad Air M3 and its camera
iPad Air M3 review roundup – should you buy Apple's new mid-range tablet?
Latest in News
Boston Dynamics all electric Altas
This robot can do a cartwheel better than me and now I'm freaking out – but in a good way
A image of Saros character Arjun
Housemarque’s boss is surprisingly positive about Sony’s acquisition – and it’s good news for Saros
Oura Ring 4
One of Apple's top health execs is ditching the company for Oura, and I've never been more convinced smart rings are the future
Nvidia logo
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti could be delayed to mid-April and RTX 5060 to mid-May – is AMD starting to look like a clear winner in the battle of Blackwell vs RDNA 4 GPUs?
The A Minecraft Movie Meal from McDonald&#039;s.
McDonald's reveals A Minecraft Movie meal with a bizarre set of collectibles and the most sinister sounding sauce ever
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
The iPhone 16e’s 5G performance seemingly has the iPhone 16’s beat
More about tablets
Hello from the XPPen Magic Note Pad

The XPPen Magic Note Pad is the drawing tablet-maker's first digital writing tablet and after just two weeks, I can't do without it
MacBook Air M4

Apple's rumored foldable iPad tipped to launch sooner than expected with an exciting software twist
Trojan

WhatsApp patches security flaw which let hackers install spyware
See more latest
Most Popular
Trojan
WhatsApp patches security flaw which let hackers install spyware
God of War 20th anniversary vinyl box set.
The God of War 20th anniversary vinyl box set features 13 discs and 150 remastered songs
Boston Dynamics all electric Altas
This robot can do a cartwheel better than me and now I'm freaking out – but in a good way
A image of Saros character Arjun
Housemarque’s boss is surprisingly positive about Sony’s acquisition – and it’s good news for Saros
Oura Ring 4
One of Apple's top health execs is ditching the company for Oura, and I've never been more convinced smart rings are the future
The A Minecraft Movie Meal from McDonald&#039;s.
McDonald's reveals A Minecraft Movie meal with a bizarre set of collectibles and the most sinister sounding sauce ever
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
The iPhone 16e’s 5G performance seemingly has the iPhone 16’s beat
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I was already sold on Assassin's Creed Shadows on PS5 Pro, but now the devs are teasing that the game will soon get a boost from PSSR
Smeg kettle and toaster in Jade Green on kitchen counter with spiced tea
Smeg's color of the year is like a Venetian canal winding through your kitchen, and it's making me want to hop in a gondola
A representative abstraction of artificial intelligence
Researchers want to give some common sense to AI to turn it into artificial general intelligence