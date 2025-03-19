Leaked Galaxy S25 Edge pricing gives us a clearer idea of how the super-slim phone will fit into Samsung's lineup

Leaked European Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge prices suggest it will cost more than the Galaxy S25 Plus

Storage configurations and colors have also leaked

The predicted colors suggest the phone will have a titanium frame, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra

We’ve long predicted that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be positioned between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and now a pricing leak suggests we were right.

Android Headlines claims that – in Europe at least – the Galaxy S25 Edge will start at somewhere between €1,200 and €1,300, for which you’ll apparently get a model with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

We won’t bother with a price conversion here as those are rarely accurate, but for comparison, in France, you can get a Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with that amount of storage for €1,172, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at €1,472. So that Galaxy S25 Edge price would put the phone somewhere between the two, but closer to the S25 Plus’s price.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

For reference, in other regions the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus costs $999 / £999 / AU$1,699, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299 / £1,249 / AU$2,149. So if the pricing above proves accurate then we'd expect to see the Galaxy S25 Edge cost somewhere between those two.

It’s a similar story for a version of the Galaxy S25 Edge with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which Android Headlines says will cost somewhere between €1,300 and €1,400.

That again would put it between the cost of the 512GB Galaxy S25 Plus and the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, which elsewhere cost $1,199 / £1,099 / AU$1,899 and $1,419 / £1,349 / AU$2,349 respectively.

Three titanium shades

Android Headlines also shared the colors that the Galaxy S25 Edge will apparently be sold in, saying we can expect Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack, which likely means titanium will be used in the construction of the phone.

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt for now, but the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might be announced quite soon, with Android Headlines saying to expect it next month. Not all sources agree, but most leaks suggest we’ll see it by the end of May at the latest.

So hopefully we’ll know all the official specs and prices before too long, but in the meantime we’ll be sure to bring you all the credible leaks and rumors about Samsung's upcoming slim smartphone.