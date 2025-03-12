The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is being tipped to come with a sweet Google Gemini deal

Advanced AI for free

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, close up on the dual camera system, against a marbled background
We've seen a glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)
  • The Galaxy S25 Edge could come with free Gemini Advanced access
  • Six months of free access comes bundled with other Galaxy S25 phones
  • Gemini Advanced perks include access to improved AI models

Having been given a glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in January, we're expecting a full reveal of the super-slim phone sometime in April – and a new leak suggests it's going to come with a special bonus that will upgrade its AI capabilities.

The team at Android Authority has been digging deep into the code of the Google app for Android, which has revealed references to the Galaxy S25 Edge in a section of the app that details promotional offers and the phones eligible for them.

Joining the dots, it seems that buying a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will get you a few free months of Gemini Advanced as well. It's not clear how many months, but other Samsung Galaxy S25 phones get you six months of Gemini Advanced access.

The club of phones with extended Gemini Advanced trial offers is continuing to grow then, it would seem. If you've picked up any of the Google Pixel 9 handsets since they launched, you'll know they come with a year's free access to the upgraded AI.

What does Gemini Advanced get me?

Google Gemini AI

Gemini offers both free and paid tiers (Image credit: Google)

Gemini Advanced is a paid upgrade on the standard Gemini capabilities, but it's actually part of a Google One AI Premium storage plan, so you get 2TB of cloud storage too. The standard monthly price is $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$32.99.

First and foremost, you get access to more advanced AI models. The benefits of this are hard to quantify, especially as new models are being pushed out all the time, but you can expect the responses you get to be more thorough and more accurate.

Gemini Advanced users also get access to the Deep Research tool, as well as a more advanced version of NotebookLM. Other extras include the ability to make custom AI bots inside Gemini, and to search back through chat histories.

Another perk: while any Gemini user can generate AI images, only Gemini Advanced users can generate images with people in them. All that said, it's also worth mentioning that paid-for features often drift down to the free Gemini tier over time.

