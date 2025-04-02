The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE launches with an iPad Air-rivaling screen and AI features galore

Samsung has debuted the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE Plus

The latter model features a series-first 13.1-inch screen

They start at $499.99 / £499 / AU$TBC, and are available now

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus review, we described Samsung’s 2024 entry-level tablet as the “anti-iPad Air”, and its newly announced successor – the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus – further improves on the company’s winning formula.

Debuting alongside the smaller Galaxy Tab S10 FE (which has almost identical specs), the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus features a supersized 13.1-inch display – scaled up from last year’s 12.4-inch model – an Exynos 1580 chipset, a 10,090mAh battery, IP68 dust- and water-resistance, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB​ of storage.

The standard Tab S10 FE, meanwhile, sports a 10.9-inch display and an 8,000mAh battery. Both models get a 13MP wide rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and support for the included S Pen stylus.

Aside from their superior chipsets and that display size increase for the Plus, both models best their respective predecessors with a suite of Galaxy AI features, including an upgraded Object Eraser, Best Face, and Auto Trim. Samsung’s glare-reducing Vision Booster technology has also made the jump over from the best Samsung TVs (and indeed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra) to the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE Plus.

Image 1 of 2 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Image credit: Samsung) The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus (Image credit: Samsung)

Annoyingly, you’ll pay for these upgrades via a price increase, albeit a relatively minor one – the Galaxy Tab S10 FE starts at $499.99 / £499 / AU$TBC while the S10 FE Plus starts at $649.99 / £649 / AU$TBC. But both models are still significantly cheaper than their closest Apple counterparts in the iPad Air (2025) series.

Of course, the Exynos 1580 chipset is no match for Apple’s M3 behemoth, but Samsung’s new tablets do benefit from a similar-looking LCD display – in fact, you’ll get a variable 90Hz refresh rate here, where the iPad Air remains stuck at 60Hz.

The appeal of Samsung’s FE tablets, then, remains as strong as ever: if you want a more powerful Android slate, look to something like the “exceptional” Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, but for those in need of a no-frills tablet with a beautiful display and great software, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE Plus could be great options.



Both models ship in three colors – Gray, Silver, and Blue – and are available now from Samsung.com in 5G and Wi-Fi variants. Stay tuned for our full reviews.

