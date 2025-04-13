Save up to $350 on Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus with this mega trade-in deal

Samsung just launched the latest version of its "anti-iPad Air", and to celebrate, it's offering up to $350 off the new Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus with a trade-in. That means you can pick up the brand new tablet for as little as $299.99, depending on what device you hand over.

The good news is that the minimum trade-in value you can get is $150. Eligible tablets include the ancient first-gen iPad, so the bar isn't too high when it comes to trade-ins. However, the device must be in "good condition", which means they can't have cracked screens or significant flaws. You can still trade in a damaged device, but you won't get as much credit in return.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, but the larger storage option (understandably) costs more. In addition to the trade-in credit, you can also get 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim to turn your new tablet into a makeshift laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is the bigger, better version of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. It dwarfs the S10 FE's 10.9-inch screen with its 13.1-inch one and outsizes last year's S9 FE Plus, but keeps the same high-res display, UHD 4K video capabilities, and 90hz refresh rate. In addition, it upgrades to an Exynos 1580 chipset and 13MP wide rear camera.

It definitely has the edge in AI features, with the latest upgrades to Object Eraser, Best Face, and Auto Trim. The only downside is the steeper price, which isn't as steep with trade-in credit.

Like the S9 FE Plus, it features a 10,090mAh battery, IP68 dust and water-resistance rating, and up to 12GB of RAM. (The S9 FE Plus lasted 18 hours during testing, a whole workday more than the then-flagship iPad Air). It also comes with an S Pen, so you don't need to buy it separately.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is one of our best Android tablets, and maybe the S10 FE Plus will replace it once we have more time with it. We also have the best cheap tablets for folks shopping on a budget. If you want more selection, we also have a list of the best tablets and the best iPads.