Leaked Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra image may have revealed Samsung's super-sized iPad rival

The next big mobile product launch from Samsung could well be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 tablet series – and a freshly leaked rendering has possibly revealed the super-sized 14.6-inch Ultra version of the slate.

This comes from well-known tipster Evan Blass (via Android Authority), and we can see that not much has changed in terms of design from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. There's still a notch cut out of the front display for the forward-facing camera, and two cameras around the back.

We get a very brief look at the back of the tablet, enough to tell us that the magnetic charging ports are in the same place as well (an S Pen stylus is shown snapped to the back). It looks as though the bezels around the edges of the display might be slightly smaller this time around, but it's difficult to be sure.

The render matches up rather nicely with other leaked images we saw last month. Apparently, the dimensions of the Ultra tablet are 326.4mm x 208.6mm x 5.45mm – the same as its predecessor, but a little bit thicker.

When will they land?

The smallest tablet in the series could get dropped this year (Image credit: Samsung)

Rumors around the existence of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10 Plus have been swirling for months at this point, but it appears there isn't going to be a standard 11-inch version of the Tab S10, which would be a surprise.

If the standard model is indeed left out of the range this year, your screen size choices would be 12.4 inches for the Plus and 14.6 inches for the Ultra. All the indications are that the displays are going to be the same size as they were last year, though we're expecting a bump in terms of the internal components.

What isn't changing, it seems, is the 45W charging speed of the current models. Considering all of these leaks, which have also included what look like marketing images, the launch of these tablets shouldn't be too far off – the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series was launched in August 2023, so a 2024 refresh should be imminent.

Apple has already updated two of its tablets this year – see our iPad Air 2024 review and iPad Pro 2024 review for details – and a refresh for the entry-level iPad is likely to be on the way, too. Pretty soon we should see some new competition from the Android side.