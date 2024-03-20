Samsung's next flagship and budget Android tablets have just surfaced in new leaks

Our list of the best Android tablets could be getting a shake up in the near future, with both the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite slates showing up in separate leaks over the last couple of days.

To start with the more expensive model – the one we think will be part of the series replacing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets – it's just shown up for regulator approval in South Korea, as spotted by MySmartPrice.

Sadly, this doesn't give us much information about the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, other than it being officially safe to sell to consumers. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus launched in July 2023 came with a 12.4-inch screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. Pricing started at $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,699.

In other words, it was one of the most premium tablets around last year, and we can expect the same from the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. There will most likely be a standard and an Ultra model in tow too, though so far leaks have been thin on the ground.

Onto the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and we're once again indebted to MySmartPrice for spotting the cheap tablet in the Google Play Console database – a listing of all Android devices that apps use to figure out the hardware they're working with.

There are some specs revealed in this case: a 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution for the screen, and an Exynos 1280 chipset with 4GB of RAM under the hood. Not the most powerful tablet then, but that should be reflected in its low price.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Samsung has already released two tablets with the same moniker – most recently, the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. That came with a 10.4-inch display, a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, and 4GB of RAM. It launched with a starting price of £350 / $350 (about AU$535).

All of this means these two tablets, and the rest of the Tab S10 range, are likely to launch soon. Samsung may try and squeeze them into its rumored July Unpacked event – where it's also said to be showing off the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Buds 3, and the Galaxy Ring.