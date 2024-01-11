TCL’s new Android tablets have paper-like displays that could double up as giant e-readers

The newly revealed TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro and TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G could set the standard for future Android tablets when it comes to reducing eye-strain and mimicking paper.

Showcased at CES 2024, these new tablets feature TCL's NxtPaper 3.0 display technology that makes the displays more akin to electronic ink variants – think the Amazon Kindle with its E Ink display – rather than bright and glossy LCD and OLED displays.

As such, while the displays on the NxtPaper 14 Pro and Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G can provide the full-color benefits of LCD panels, they also tap into TCL's Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) screen tech that mimics the emissions, reflection and refraction of natural light to provide a visual experience that's like reading a book under natural light. This can lead to a more natural reading experience and thus better eye comfort by minimizing eye strain and fatigue.

Unsurprisingly, reducing eye strain and improving eye comfort is a good thing. IN general, prolonged use of screens on tablets and phones is believed to be a main cause of eye strain and headaches, so more devices are providing blue light filters, night modes, and TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification to attempt to combat this. But NxtPaper might be a stand-out solution to such problems when it comes to tablets.

How NxtPaper displays work

Released back in 2021 TCL’s Nxtpaper displays typically feature multiple layers to help filter out blue light and reduce eye strain. TCL claims it filters up to 61% of harmful blue light without adversely affecting image quality, however, seeing is believing.



As mentioned earlier, a new addition to the NxtPaper 3.0 is the inclusion of Circularly Polarized Light screens. These create a much more natural reading experience by simulating the emission, reflection, and refraction path of natural light, while further reductions of flickering have been added to the tablets' DC Dimming technology, helping simulate a more natural reading experience and put less stress on a user's eyes.



The TCL’s latest software also supports eyecare by providing reminders to take breaks for the screen or to use brighter lighting conditions.

TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro and TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G specs

The TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro appears to be a performance-focused device out of the two using a 14-inch, IPS LCD NxtPaper 3.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will also feature a NxtPaper button to allow users to quickly change between monochrome, reduced colors, and full-color modes which could be handy by prolonging both battery and screen time.



The NxtPaper14 Pro will be powered by the slightly older MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip and features 12GB of RAM, supported by 256GB of storage. Keeping all this ticking along is a 12,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.



Meanwhile, the TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G will sport a 10.4 LCD, with a 2K resolution NxtPaper 3.0 display. The chip is believed to have an octo-core CPU, but further details are not yet known. Backing up the chipset is 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage as well as a 6,000mAh battery.



Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but you can expect the TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro to be the more expensive of the two.



The NxtPaper 3.0 technology will also be included in the TCL 40 Nxtpaper smartphone and could become rolled out among TCL's next fleet of phones in the future.



It will interesting to see the quality of these screens up close to see how responsive and how detailed the new displays are, as this was something that the older TCL Nxtpaper 10 was noticeably weaker on and something such displays have traditionally struggled with in the past.

