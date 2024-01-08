TCL wows CES with a 115-inch mini-LED TV with 20,000 dimming zones

TVs are big news at CES 2024, and one of the biggest TVs to be found at this year’s show is the TCL QM891G, a 115-inch mini-LED model with 20,000 local dimming zones that is capable of 5,000 nits peak brightness, according to the company.

Some of the best TVs have come to include a 98-inch size option, and TCL says that the ultra-large TV category grew 600% for the company in 2023. With screen sizes starting to exceed 98 inches, mini-LED TVs are now providing a formidable alternative to the best 4K projectors, and one that's bright enough to easily be used for viewing in well-lit rooms.

Along with having a mini-LED backlight driven by 20,000 local dimming zones, the 115-inch TCL QM891G features a 120Hz QLED display panel (144 Hz with VRR) and an anti-glare screen coating. The IMAX Enhanced TV also features an ATSC 3.0 tuner to support Next-Gen TV broadcasts, and it has a built-in 6.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system with a subwoofer.

As attention-grabbing as the 115-inch QM8 may be, it’s only one of many TVs TCL has introduced at CES this year. The rest of the company's lineup, detailed below, consists of two mini-LED series and two QLED series. Notably, the new TVs are all 4K models as TCL did not announce any 8K TVs at the show.

TCL QM7 (Image credit: TCL)

2024 mini-LED TVs

Along with the 115-inch QM891G, TCL’s mini-LED TV offerings for 2024 include the QM8 and QM7 series.

QM8 TVs will be available in screen sizes ranging from 75-98 inches. These models have a backlight with up to 5,000 local dimming zones and are specified for up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. They additionally feature a 120Hz QLED display panel (144 Hz with VRR) and an anti-glare screen coating. Other features include Dolby Vision IQ HDR, an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and a built-in 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system. TCL calls its design for the QM8 series “Full-view metal bezel-less,” and a height-adjustable pedestal stand is included with the 65- and 75-inch models.

TCL's Full-view metal bezel-less design makes the TV look good from any angle (Image credit: TCL)

The QM7 series will be available in screen sizes ranging from 55-98 inches. These models have a backlight with up to 1,300 local dimming zones and are specified for up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. Other features include a 120Hz QLED display panel (144 Hz with VRR), Dolby Vision IQ HDR, and a built-in 2.1-channel speaker system. Like the QM8 series, QM7 series sets have a Full-view metal bezel-less design with a height-adjustable pedestal stand (98-inch model excepted)

TCL Q6 Pro (Image credit: TCL)

2024 QLED TVs

TCL’s regular QLED models for 2024 consist of two series, the Q6 and Q6 Pro.

Q6-Pro TVs will be available in 55-85-inch screen sizes and feature a full array local dimming backlight that the company says is 33% brighter than 2023’s top TCL QLED series. They also feature a 120Hz display panel (85-inch model only), a backlit remote with hands-free voice control, and a Full-view metal bezel-less design with adjustable width feet.

TCL’s Q6 TVs will be available in 43-98-inch screen sizes and feature an LED backlight that’s 28% brighter than last year’s models. These TVs feature a 120Hz display panel (85- and 98-inch models only), a Full-view metal bezel-less design, and DTS Virtual:X processing.

Along with its new mini-LED and QLED models, TCL will introduce several other series of budget 4K and regular HD TVs in 2024, including an S5 series with an 85-inch screen size option.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. We'll be covering everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI, so stick with us for the big stories.

