Today, TCL announced pricing and availability for its new QM8K series mini-LED TVs. The latest models replace last year’s flagship TCL QM851G, one of the best TVs TechRadar tested in 2024, and provide “up to 35% more dimming zones and up to 65% higher peak brightness” than the mid-range TCL QM7K series, according to the company.

The new TVs will be sold in 65- to 98-inch screen sizes, with the 65- and 85-inch models available now, and the 75- and 98-inch models arriving next month. Pricing for the QM8K series is as follows:

65-inch QM8K: $2,299.99

75-inch QM8K: $2,999.99

85-inch QM8K: $3,799.99

98-inch QM8K: $6,499.99

A key feature of the QM8K series is TCL’s new CrystGlow WHVA Panel with ZeroBorder. This new panel design boasts an anti-reflective coating to reduce screen glare along with an ultra-wide viewing angle that TCL claims “virtually eliminates color shift, with a 40% wider color viewing angle” than last year’s QM851G series.

ZeroBorder refers to the vanishingly narrow 3-4mm width between the TV’s edge and the display in the QM8K series, a design feature that TCL achieved using a one-piece aerospace-grade aluminum alloy mold and anodized ceramic film to stabilize the display panel.

Another QM8K feature is TCL’s Halo Control System. This uses a new “Super High Energy” LED chip, along with a “Super Condensed” micro lens, 23-bit backlight controller, and a Dynamic Light Algorithm to enhance color accuracy and reduce mini-LED backlight “halo” artifacts. Helping in this regard is the increased number of backlight local dimming zones in the QM8K series, with up to 3,500 in the 98-inch model.

TCL QM8K series TVs have a 144Hz native refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro for gaming. They support both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats and feature Audio by Bang & Olufsen, with upfiring drivers in the TV to deliver Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X sound.

Google TV is used in the QM8K series as a smart TV platform, and it features an enhanced GUI, hands-free voice control, and an Art Mode with AI Art. QM8K series TVs also feature a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV broadcasts.

Ultra-wide viewing angle: a welcome addition

A new ultra-wide viewing angle feature in the QM8K series could make it a perfect TV for sports viewing (Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest weaknesses of mini-LED and regular LED TVs is off-axis uniformity. This essentially means that both picture contrast and colors shift when viewing the TV from off-center seats, so that a viewer seated anywhere other than directly in front of the screen will experience reduced picture quality.

When I reviewed the TCL QM851G, I found its picture quality to be fantastic overall, with one main exception: off-axis uniformity. To quote from the review, the QM851G’s “colors and contrast were both diminished when viewing from far off-center seats.” This was the key reason I gave it a 4.5 instead of a 5-star rating for picture quality, and it was the one point that held it back from getting a full endorsement as a recommended TV for sports viewing.

The best OLED TVs don’t suffer from the same off-axis uniformity issue, and some of the best mini-LED TVs also implement features to expand the viewing angle. TCL’s specs for the QM8K indicate that it will have a 40% wider viewing angle, so I’m hopeful this new model will provide a vast improvement when it comes to off-center viewing.

TechRadar will soon be reviewing the TCL QM8K, so we’ll have more to say about the matter very shortly.