LG announces US pricing for its first wireless QNED TV, and it's also taking aim at Samsung's mini-LED lineup

LG has announced pricing for its two flagship QNED TVs, the QNED9M and QNED92

The QNED9M is the first non-OLED LG TV to get a wireless connection box

The flagship QNED92 mini-LED is priced the same as the Samsung QN80F

LG has revealed US pricing for two of its flagship QNED TVs, the QNED9M and QNED92.

Pricing for the QNED9M, which features LG's Zero Connect Box (which previously was a feature exclusive to the LG M-series OLED TVs), is listed as $1,799 for the 65-inch model, $2,299 for the 75-inch model and $3,499 for the 86-inch model.

Pricing for the QNED92, the only mini-LED model in LG's 2025 QNED lineup, is listed as $2,299 for the 75-inch model and $3,499 for the 85-inch model. It will also be available in a 65-inch size, though no price was given for this model.

However, based on how its pricing is identical in 75 and 85-inch sizes to the rival Samsung QN80F, we'd guess it'll be roughly $1,799, the same as the 65-inch Samsung QN80F. Samsung, maker of some of the best mini-LED TVs available, announced pricing for its entire mini-LED lineup in March.

The LG QNED9M will feature the Zero Connect Box, an external connection box that wirelessly transmits signals from all sources to the TV, which will only require a power cable. The QNED9M will use an LED panel with a QNED color solution and it features the Alpha 9 AI processor Gen 8, the same found in the LG C4 OLED TV, one of the best TVs. It will support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and 4K 144Hz – all wirelessly.

The LG QNED92, successor to the LG QNED90/91T from 2024, features a mini-LED backlight and the Alpha 8 AI processor Gen 2, the same used in the LG B4 OLED TV. It will also support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and 4K 120Hz for gaming, just to highlight some of its features.

Is LG looking to further shake up the mini-LED TV market?

The LG QNED92 (left) is a big upgrade over its predecessor the LG QNED90 (right) (Image credit: Future)

It's no secret that the mini-LED TV market is fiercely competitive, with Samsung, Hisense, TCL and Sony all big players in the category. LG has never really targeted the market like it does the OLED TV one, but that could be about to change.

I got the chance to see the QNED93 next to its predecessor earlier this year, and it was a significant upgrade, with improved backlight control, higher brightness and better detail overall. Its picture quality reminded me of some of Samsung's mini-LED sets, namely the Samsung QN85D from 2024.

So it's interesting that LG's QNED93 is priced exactly the same as the Samsung QN80F, the 2025 'equivalent' of the Samsung QN85D. It now seems LG has seriously thrown its hat into the mini-LED ring, creating a direct rival for Samsung.

Also, bringing the Zero Connect Box to the LG QNED9M takes aim at Samsung's Frame Pro series, one of the first TVs to use Samsung's own Wireless One Connect Box. It's worth noting the QNED9M is cheaper in all sizes than the Frame Pro, but the Frame Pro has its Art Mode, a mini-LED backlight, and unique design, all things that contribute to a more premium price.

We'll need a more detailed look at the new LG and Samsung TVs to get an idea of which reigns supreme, but it's interesting that LG has laid down the marker with the features and pricing of these two flagship TVs.