Samsung announces US prices for its 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, and it’s good and bad news

Samsung has announced US pricing and availability for its 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, and the pricing news is mostly good, but it's also sprinkled in with some less good news for fans of the company’s cutting-edge 8K TVs.

The new Samsung Neo QLED TV lineup consists of two 8K series, the QN990F and QN900F, and two 4K series, the QN90F, QN80F. Pricing and availability for a third 4K series, the entry-level QN70F, will be announced later.

The main good news here is that pricing for the flagship 4K QN90F series is comparable to last year’s flagship 4K Samsung QN90D TVs, with a 65-inch model priced at $2,699. And the new QN80F series is priced even lower than last year’s entry-level Neo QLED Samsung QN85 series, with initial pricing for a 55-inch QN80F clocking in at $1,299 – $100 less than a 55-inch QN85D at launch.

The less-good 8K news is that Samsung’s flagship 8K QN990F series TVs are mostly priced higher than last year’s flagship 8K Samsung QN900D series. Initial pricing for a 75-inch QN990F model is $6,499, for example, while the 75-inch QN900D we reviewed in 2024 launched at $6,299.

According to Samsung, the 65-inch and 75-inch QN900F series models are available from today, and the 85-inch model will be available soon, along with the full QN990F series. The full QN90F and QN80F series TVs are also available starting today.

Pricing for Samsung’s 2025 Neo QLED TVs is as follows:

QN990F 8K

98-inch: $39,999

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

85-inch: $8,499

75-inch: $6,499

65-inch: $5,499

QN900F 8K

85-inch: $5,499

75-inch: $4,299

65-inch: $3,299

QN90F 4K

98-inch: $14,999

85-inch: $4,499

75-inch: $3,299

65-inch: $2,699

55-inch: $1,999

50-inch: $1,499

43-inch: $1,399

QN80F 4K

85-inch: $3,499

75-inch: $2,299

65-inch: $1,799

55-inch: $1,299

(Image credit: Samsung)

8K TV prices: going up!

Samsung’s new flagship QN990F mini-LED TV series is a definite upgrade over last year’s QN900D series, the top 8K pick in our best TVs guide, with new features including a Wireless One Connect Box and Glare-Free tech to reduce screen reflections in bright rooms. It also carries over the 8K AI Upscaling Pro processing found in the QN900D series and supports both 8K at 120Hz and 4K at 240Hz (though with higher than expected input lag in Game mode, as we determined in a hands-on test of the QN990F).

While these upgrades are meaningful, consumers typically expect to see new features and enhancements in TVs year-over-year with prices remaining stable or, better yet, decreasing. Back in 2023, we considered how 8K TVs were supposed to be the next big thing – what happened? In that article, we said “there’s ample hope for more affordable big-screen 8K mini-LED TVs in the not-distant future,” a position based on an 8K TV sales forecast by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Having 8K TV prices shoot up is the exact opposite of what we were expecting, though Samsung’s step-down 8K QN900F series models are $200 less expensive at all sizes than last year’s QN800D series.

Fortunately, prices for Samsung’s 4K mini-LED TVs are holding fast, and the company is providing more lower-priced options with the new QN80F series, and the presumably even cheaper QN70F series. And if history repeats itself, we’ll see prices for all new Samsung 8K and 4K TVs drop soon after launch, as they did in 2024.