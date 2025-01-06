Samsung introduces 2025 mini-LED TV lineup with ‘A new era of Samsung AI’

8K and 4K Neo QLED mini-LED TVs from 43 inches to 115 inches

Awesome Glare Free tech featured in Samsung’s top mini-LED TVs

A wireless 8K 120Hz connection box in the top-end model

Samsung has announced its new Neo QLED TV range at CES 2025. The 2025 lineup includes two 8K models and three series of 4K models with screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 115 inches. According to the company, all TVs represent “a new era of Samsung AI,” with enhancements ranging from 4K and 8K upscaling to AI-based content search.

Samsung sets generally rank among the best TVs, and the new Neo QLED models look ready to carry on that tradition. AI Upscaling Pro, a feature previously limited to the company’s 8K TVs, will now be available on 4K models. An Auto HDR Remastering Pro feature uses AI to dynamically enhance color, while Real Depth Enhancer Pro analyzes image depth to create something that feels less 2D.

The Glare Free tech used by last year’s Samsung S95D OLED TV to effectively eliminate screen glare has been ported over to Samsung’s top 8K and 4K mini-LED models, the QN990F and QN90F, which should really make them ideal candidates for our list of the best TVs for sports. Those same models get a gaming boost with 165Hz support for PC gaming, and up to 4K 240Hz on the QN990F. A new Wireless One Connect Box will also debut with the QN990F in 2025, allowing for wireless 8K 120Hz transmission to the TV from up to 10m away.

Most Samsung TVs in 2025, the Neo QLED lineup included, will now be able to access the Samsung Art Store portal. This is a feature that was previously limited to Samsung The Frame TVs, and it lets viewers display artworks from world-class museums such as New York’s The Met and Paris' The Louvre on the TV’s screen.

On the Dolby Atmos soundbars front, a new “convertible” 3.1.2-channel model, the QS700F, can be used for either tabletop or wall-mount installations, with the soundbar automatically detecting the installation orientation. The new flagship Q990F soundbar system features a new, ultra-compact subwoofer design that uses dual eight-inch active drivers to reduce vibration, and Samsung’s Q-Symphony tech is being expanded to more models and now supports wireless connection from a TV to up to three separate devices.

Samsung QN900F 8K TV (Image credit: Samsung)

8K Neo QLED: Samsung QN990F and QN900F

The QN990F is Samsung’s top 8K TV for 2025 and will be available in 65- to 98-inch screen sizes. This model features the company’s new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor and has a Glare-Free screen coating to eliminate reflections. It uses the new 8K wireless One Connect Box for a wireless connection from sources, with support for 8K 120Hz at up to 10 meters. Samsung says the QN900F is capable of up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness – a level 8K TVs have trouble reaching due to their small pixel pitch, but that Samsung has compensated for with a new backlight structure.

That backlight is supported by a new metal frame design for the QN990F, which also makes space for a robust 6.2.4-channel built-in speakers with 90W of power, and Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro processing to make the position of sounds match the action on-screen. For gaming, the QN990F supports both 8K at 165Hz and 4K at 240Hz.

The QN900F series is available in 65-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes and features Samsung’s NQ8 AI Gen2 processor. An Ultra Viewing Angle feature improves off-axis picture quality and there’s a 4.2.2-channel built-in speaker system with 70W of power and OTS+ processing. The QN900F series supports up to 8K 120Hz input for gaming.

4K Neo QLED: QN90F, QN80F, QN70F

Samsung’s 4K mini-LED TV lineup is led by the QN90F series, which is available in 43- to 115-inch screen sizes. Like the 8K QN990F, the QN90F series features a Glare-Free screen and 165Hz support. An Ultra Viewing Angle feature improves off-axis picture quality and a bezel-free screen gives the QN90F a “floating” effect. Audio on the QN90F series is provided by 4.2.2-channel built-in speakers with 60W of power and OTS+ processing.

The QN80F series is available in 50- to 100-inch screen sizes. It has many of the same picture processing features as QN90F series TVs and has 4.0 channel speakers powered by 30W with OTS Lite and Active Voice Amplifier Pro.

Rounding out the lineup, Samsung has a new entry-level QN70F series mini-LED TV, which will be available in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch screen sizes.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2025 Samsung soundbars

Samsung’s new soundbar lineup is led by the Q990F, an 11.1.4-channel system with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The Q990F features a new compact subwoofer with dual 8-inch active drivers in an opposing configuration to eliminate vibration. Unlike the subs that typically come with soundbars, it has a cube-like design similar to offerings from hi-fi brands. Other features include HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz pass-through, Samsung SmartThings Hub built-in, and Roon Ready certification.

Another Samsung soundbar highlight for 2025 is the QS700F, a 3.1.2-channel with a “convertible design” that allows for on-wall or tabletop installation. A built-in gyro sensor automatically detects the soundbar’s orientation and configures its output for proper delivery of Dolby Atmos height effects. The QS700F also features a compact subwoofer with a 6.5-inch driver and supports Q-Symphony for an enhanced presentation with compatible Samsung TVs.

