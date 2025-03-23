I tested Samsung's new wireless TV connection box, and gamers need to know one thing

Going wireless can mean more input lag

When Samsung recently unveiled its 2025 TV range, it introduced several models that use its new Wireless One Connect Box. A wireless version of the Samsung One Connect Box – an external box that houses all connections such as HDMI and USB with one cable connecting to the TV – that was featured in some of the best TVs of 2024 such as the Samsung S95D, the Wireless One Connect Box adds a wireless connection to the TV, doing away with cables entirely.

LG also has a wireless connection box, called Zero Connect, that will be included with its LG M5 OLED TV, which could be the weirdly perfect TV for PC gamers. Samsung’s version is set to be included with its Frame Pro and Samsung QN990F 8K mini-LED TVs. Samsung claims its box can work up to a distance of 10m even with obstacles in its path, which would make it a dream for those wanting to wall-mount the Frame Pro and QN990F.

That group would include gamers looking for a way to tidy up their space and keep it clear of cables. These models on paper have many of the features gamers look for: 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and four HDMI 2.1 ports. But, what about input lag? Is the signal being transmitted wirelessly from the Wireless One Connect Box to the TV affected by latency? Well, I found out the answer to that question.

Less than optimal

Samsung Frame Pro with sunset on screen

Samsung's Frame Pro introduces more gaming features and mini-LED to the Frame series for the first time, which has been mainly known for its Art Mode. (Image credit: Future)

When TechRadar tests input lag on the best gaming TVs, we’re looking for a number below 15ms at 4K 60Hz. This is a level of latency that professional gamers consider to be acceptable and it will suit most gamers at home. And you don’t have to spend a fortune to get this; even the Hisense U6N, one of the best mini-LED TVs and a budget bargain, clocked in at 13.2ms at 4K 60Hz when I measured it.

That measurement was made with a direct cable connection between the TV and our Leo Bodnar 4K HDMI Input Lag Tester. What happens when you perform the same test on a TV connected to a wireless transmission system such as Samsung’s Wireless One Connect Box? I recently got to test out the new Samsung Frame Pro, and when I used the same device to measure its input lag, it clocked in at roughly 35-37ms at 4K 60Hz, a significantly higher level than some of the best 120Hz TVs.

Samsung QN990F with sunset on screen

The Samsung QN990F (pictured), Samsung's flagship 8K TV for 2025, also features the Wireless One Connect Box. (Image credit: Future)

Is that to say that it’s a disastrous result for Samsung? Not exactly, since many people wouldn’t notice the difference. We’re talking an extra 20 milliseconds. But, it’s still worth pointing out to the more seasoned gamer.

Samsung does claim, however, that the Frame Pro (with the Wireless One Connect Box) will hit sub-10ms at 4K 120Hz, though I unfortunately had no way of testing that. (Many games featured on PS5 and Xbox Series X are played at 60Hz rather than 120Hz.)

As I said, this isn’t a disaster for Samsung, as 35ms is roughly in line with the input lag on some gaming projectors. But still, it's worth noting for those who take their FPS or racing gaming seriously.

James Davidson
James Davidson
TV Hardware Staff Writer, Home Entertainment

 James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel. 

