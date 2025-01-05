The LG M5 wireless OLED TV might be weirdly the perfect pick for PC gamers, especially with the Nvidia RTX 5080 on the horizon

OLED is quickly becoming the hottest screen tech to use with the best gaming PCs following a bit of a breakthrough in the last couple of years of OLED and QD-OLED options among the best gaming monitors – and there’s a surprisingly tempting new option coming, though it’s not actually a monitor. But it is OLED, and it’s geared up for PC gaming.

The LG M5 OLED TV has just been announced, and not only does it have the specs PC gamers will look for – 4K, 144Hz, VRR including Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support – but it also offers wireless connectivity between the TV screen and an external connection box, meaning you can have your PC and TV further apart, allowing for real flexibility of placement.

Imagine: at your rig, you have your normal gaming monitor. But sometimes, you want to play on the couch with the big-screen – in the case of the M5, the wireless box is also part of your desk setup, so you can just access all your same gaming libraries on your big-screen, with all your preferred saved settings. Your PC acts like both a PC and a console thanks to the wireless Zero Connect box. Could the LG M5 be the perfect PC gaming TV?

Specs and flexibility aplenty

The LG M5 OLED TV will feature a Zero Connect Box (pictured bottom left) similar to its predecessor, the LG M4 OLED (pictured here), but will offer more flexibility in placement (Image credit: Future)

Let’s get one thing clear – the LG M5 OLED is not the first to offer the wireless tech that PC gamers will love. That title belonged to the M5’s antecedent, the LG M3. That also offered 4K, high frame rate with VRR, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, and the Zero Connect box, which is a wireless connections box that you plug all the external devices into, and then transmits the signal to the TV itself, meaning a mostly cable-free experience (power cable still required for the screen itself).

But, where the LG M5 will best its predecessor, according to LG, is in the freedom of where the Zero Connect box goes. LG has promised that the Zero Connect on the M5 will be ‘visually lossless’ and ‘true wireless’, regardless of where the M5 and Zero Connect Box are placed. The M4’s Zero Connect Box required line of sight, meaning objects could obstruct signals, but the M5 is said to have much more flexibility in its placement options, while still offering effectively zero latency.

So while the LG M3 and M4 TVs wouldn’t have been ideal for all setups, the M5 should have the flexibility so that you can just tuck the box out of sight and still get its wireless tricks.

Perfect timing for the Nvidia RTX 5080

A recent leak suggests the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 could be imminent - and it would make a perfect match for the LG M5 (Image credit: ChipHell / Via VideoCardz)

It’s no secret that Nvidia makes some of the best graphics cards on the market, with the RTX 4060, 4070 and 4080 all featuring in our picks for the best graphics cards. AMD has had a strong year, but when there’s talk of a new Nvidia graphics card on the horizon, people take notice.

It’s no surprise then that a recent leak of images said to be the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 has sent the PC world into a frenzy, with many believing that a reveal is imminent – maybe even as soon as CES 2025. This is potentially perfect timing for the LG M5 OLED. Because it’s an Nvidia G-Sync certified wireless TV, it should be a match made in heaven for the Nvidia RTX 5080.

One thing that should be noted – none of this is going to be cheap. While PC gamers expect to pay a lot for the best equipment, the LG M5 OLED is going to be at the premium end of the OLED TV market. While we don’t have pricing for the M5 itself, the LG M4 launched at a price of roughly €5,000 / $4,499 / £3,799, a significant price increase over the LG G4, so you can expect to the LG M5 to be similar if not more.

But, if you’re looking for the premium PC gaming experience with an OLED TV, the M5’s improved Zero Connect flexibility over the M4 could make it the perfect companion for PC gamers. Imagine not having to move your PC setup!

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES , and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2025 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.