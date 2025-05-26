LG's latest UltraGear ultrawide is better than your 4K monitor – and that's why you don't want to miss this Memorial Day deal

Looking for the absolute pinnacle of ultrawide gaming monitors? Then read on, because I have the perfect Memorial Day deal for you.

The LG UltraGear OLED 45GX950A ultrawide is the world's first 5K2K gaming monitor, and it's now available at Best Buy for just $1,599.99 (previously $1,999.99). That'll save you $400 on one of LG's best displays.

Instead of the usual 3440x1440 resolution at 21:9, or 5120x1440 at 32:9, the UltraGear 45GX950A packs a 5120x2160 resolution, meaning it has even more pixels than a 4K monitor despite being an ultrawide.

Essentially, you'll be getting greater visual quality than a 4K monitor, since it has a 33% increase in pixel count compared to the 3840x2160 resolution.

With a screen curvature of 800R and peak brightness of 1,300 nits, immersion is at its finest, taking gaming to the next level. Stock is very scarce, and this monitor has only recently launched, so now is a great chance to take advantage of a generous deal.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best LG UltraGear OLED 45GX950A deals in your region!

Today's best LG UltraGear OLED 45GX950A deal

LG UltraGear OLED 45GX950A: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy The UltraGear OLED 45GX950A provides one of the best ultrawide gaming experiences yet. It's an absolute treat for gamers, packed with a 5K2K (5120x2160) resolution, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, an OLED panel, an 800R curvature, and most importantly, a greater viewing experience than a standard 16:9 4K monitor. You don't want to miss this deal, trust me.

I've long been on the lookout for a new mini-LED or OLED gaming monitor that takes enjoyment up a notch – and while I had been certain that the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen would be the only answer for immersive gameplay and multitasking, I'm now convinced that the LG UltraGear OLED 45GX950A is a far more appealing monitor.

Now, I won't act as though the sale price isn't still high and unattainable for most gamers; it's also worth noting that if you don't already own a powerhouse gaming PC, you will definitely need one (again, it's a more demanding resolution than 4K), so expenses will be through the roof.

However, in terms of its specifications this monitor is in a league of its own currently. Plus, it's only recently launched – so a $400 discount is a very surprising one, to say the least.

For those who can afford it, but who don't own a powerful PC, there's a dual mode that provides a 2560x1080 resolution, which is significantly less demanding on your GPU. It also comes with a 330Hz refresh rate and lower latency for competitive gaming, so it could easily be used before upgrading to a more powerful GPU.

Without a doubt, I think it looks set to be the best ultrawide monitor you can buy today.