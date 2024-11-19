Who needs an ultrawide? The Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen gaming monitor is here to change your gaming experience for good this Black Friday

Ultrawide monitors are undoubtedly capable of enhancing the immersive aspect of your gaming experience, with vision-spanning images that can make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. But I’m actually not recommending an ultrawide monitor today - I’ve just found the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen on sale for $1,799.99 (was $2,999.99) from Samsung in the US, and £1,699 (was £2,599) from Samsung in the UK ahead of Black Friday 2024.

Samsung’s user interface for both monitors and TVs may be unpopular (it’s quite slow, I’ll admit), but in my opinion, the Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen offers the ultimate gaming experience thanks to its powerful specs and nifty feature set.

It’s a native 16:9 4K gaming monitor, but thanks to its ‘Flex Move Screen’ feature, you can take advantage of 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios, simulating an ultrawide experience - this is possible due to the 55-inch display size, which also utilizes ‘Four Input Multi-View’. Switching to 32:9 ultrawide mode even allows you to display a second video output or activity window in 32:9 above or below your main ‘screen’.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen: was $2,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

Even setting aside the aspect ratio shenanigans, this is just a generally stellar monitor from Samsung’s consistently great Odyssey range. If you want excellent contrast, a high refresh rate, 4K resolution, and multiple aspect ratios, the Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen is definitely worth checking out, especially at this significantly discounted price. It doesn’t get any better than this, as this display quite literally delivers on all aspects of your PC experience.

If you’re serious about multitasking and having as much freedom with your display as possible, the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen should absolutely be on your radar this Black Friday.

