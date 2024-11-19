Who needs an ultrawide? The Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen gaming monitor is here to change your gaming experience for good this Black Friday
It’s time for a new gaming experience…
Ultrawide monitors are undoubtedly capable of enhancing the immersive aspect of your gaming experience, with vision-spanning images that can make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. But I’m actually not recommending an ultrawide monitor today - I’ve just found the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen on sale for $1,799.99 (was $2,999.99) from Samsung in the US, and £1,699 (was £2,599) from Samsung in the UK ahead of Black Friday 2024.
Samsung’s user interface for both monitors and TVs may be unpopular (it’s quite slow, I’ll admit), but in my opinion, the Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen offers the ultimate gaming experience thanks to its powerful specs and nifty feature set.
It’s a native 16:9 4K gaming monitor, but thanks to its ‘Flex Move Screen’ feature, you can take advantage of 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios, simulating an ultrawide experience - this is possible due to the 55-inch display size, which also utilizes ‘Four Input Multi-View’. Switching to 32:9 ultrawide mode even allows you to display a second video output or activity window in 32:9 above or below your main ‘screen’.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen deals in your region!
Today's best Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen deal in the US
The Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen is one of the best gaming monitors on the market, with a barrage of features ready to lift immersion levels significantly. While it's a 4K 16:9 display, the 'Flex Move Screen' feature simulates an ultrawide experience, providing 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios.
Today's best Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen deal in the UK
The Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen is one of the best gaming monitors on the market, with a barrage of features ready to lift immersion levels significantly. While it's a 4K 16:9 display, the 'Flex Move Screen' feature simulates an ultrawide experience, providing 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios.
Even setting aside the aspect ratio shenanigans, this is just a generally stellar monitor from Samsung’s consistently great Odyssey range. If you want excellent contrast, a high refresh rate, 4K resolution, and multiple aspect ratios, the Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen is definitely worth checking out, especially at this significantly discounted price. It doesn’t get any better than this, as this display quite literally delivers on all aspects of your PC experience.
If you’re serious about multitasking and having as much freedom with your display as possible, the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen should absolutely be on your radar this Black Friday.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.