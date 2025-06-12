There's a massive TV sale live at Walmart – here are 13 deals I'd buy from just $88
Record-low prices on best-selling 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs
While we're between holiday sales, Walmart has a huge TV sale right now with clearance prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. You can score record-low prices on last year's best-selling TVs, with prices starting at just $88.
As deals editor for TechRadar, who regularly covers TV deals, I've gone through Walmart's TV sale and listed the 13 best displays worth buying. Walmart is one of the best destinations for finding a cheap TV, offering stunningly low prices from budget brands like Vizio, Onn, and Hisense. If you're looking for a premium display, Walmart also offers excellent prices on last year's top-rated TVs, with savings of up to $1,000 from Samsung and LG.
A few standout offers include our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV, on sale for $1,496.99, Vizio's 65-inch QLED TV on sale for only $378, and the Roku 32-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $139.99.
Shop more of Walmart's best TV deals below, and keep in mind these are clearance prices on older-model displays, which means these offers are in danger of selling out for good.
Walmart TV sale live - 13 deals I'd buy
Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $139.99 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $158. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
There's a lot to like about this 43-inch 4K TV – and not just the cheap price tag. This unit has all the apps you'd expect preloaded, including Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. While you can't expect LG levels for the price, it's surprisingly well-specced, featuring Dolby Vision, a 60Hz refresh rate (and a 120Hz effective refresh rate for gaming), and HDR10 support. There's even a voice-controlled remote control, too.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Walmart has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $797.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,099.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
The Samsung S90C OLED was last year's best-rated TV, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $989 - an incredible price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's $1,500+ price cut.
Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, currently on sale for just $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume. If you're looking for a smaller display, you can get the 32-inch HD model on sale for only $88.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
While it's an older model, Samsung's DU6900 series has been a best-seller here at TechRaday, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $348. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.
Here's a big-screen QLED TV deal from Vizio, down to an incredible price of $378 for the 65-inch model. You're getting a gorgeous picture with HDR Dolby Vision coupled with a wide viewing angle for a premium experience. The Vizio display also features WiFi 6 for speedy streaming and gaming content.
Walmart has this 75-inch Hisense U6H 4K Google TV on sale for $488 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is an excellent deal for a big-screen display with QLED technology, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Game Mode Plus with HDMI 2.1 inputs.
Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,496.9, thanks to a massive $1,000 discount. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,496.99 - $200 more than the record-low price.. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
